More Disney Entertainment Returns, Showtimes Announced

When it comes to entertainment at Walt Disney World, things have been a slow burn — but, we are headed in the right direction!

Recently, we have seen shows like Beauty and the Beast and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular both return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. At the Park, Guests are still awaiting the return of Fantasmic! which is luckily set to reopen this year, and the stage looks ready to bring Guests back into Mickey Mouse’s dreams. Character meet and greets have returned as sightings, and Guests can once again meet Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana, and Elena of Avalor at Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom.

That being said, not everything has returned, but soon we will see some iconic Disney performances back on property, such as Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire reopening with its Cinderella Castle stage on February 25th. The reopening announcement stated:

Speaking of shimmering gatherings, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will make its debut on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage Feb. 25! The show, newly enhanced for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, will incorporate favorite scenes inspired by “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “The Princess and the Frog” – plus a new opening and a new finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions. Presented multiple times a day, the show will also include an all-new, original song entitled “Where the Magic Feels Like Home.”

According to the Walt Disney World website, the showtimes are as follows:

12:15pm

1:30 pm

2:45 pm

4:35 pm

6:10pm

That being said, with the ongoing pandemic, we have seen Disney dramatically alter their showtimes with A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King, so all hours are always subject to change. Disney’s Festival of Fantasy parade will return on March 9, but it does not have a designated time assigned just yet.

The new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade also has showtimes revealed with four showtimes:

11:15 am

2:15pm

4:05pm

5:50 pm

The Cavalcade will include the most characters ever with the likes Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, Miguel from Coco, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and so many more making their way around the Disney Park!

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary, and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment! Disney has also recently implemented Disney Genie, which allows Guests to have their day planned, and if they want to pay, allows them to skip the line!

Do you plan to visit Walt Disney World soon? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!