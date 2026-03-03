Update Released in Death of Medical Doctor at Disney Springs

A significant new update emerged in the heartbreaking wrongful death case connected to a fatal allergic reaction at Walt Disney World Resort.

In October 2023, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, a 42-year-old physician affiliated with NYU Langone in New York City, had traveled to Central Florida for a medical conference. During her stay, she enjoyed the theme parks and Disney Springs with her husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, and his mother, Jackie Piccolo.

According to a lawsuit later filed by Mr. Piccolo, Dr. Tangsuan experienced acute anaphylactic shock after dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs. The complaint detailed that she had a severe allergy to both dairy and nuts and took what the filing described as careful steps to avoid exposure.

Court records stated that Dr. Tangsuan asked her server which menu items would be safe for her to consume and received multiple assurances before placing her order. Some of the food delivered to the table reportedly included allergy markers, while other items did not. Her meal allegedly consisted of vegan shepherd’s pie and corn fritters.

Not long after the meal, Dr. Tangsuan separated from her family to browse nearby shops. When she became unreachable by phone, the alarm set in. She was later found near Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs, where she had suffered an anaphylactic reaction and used an epinephrine auto-injector in an attempt to counteract it.

She was transported to a local hospital. By the time her husband and mother-in-law arrived, they were informed that she had passed away. An autopsy later revealed elevated levels of nuts and dairy in her system. Her death was officially ruled an accident.

Mr. Piccolo subsequently filed suit against multiple parties, including Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Springs, and Great Irish Pubs Florida Inc., the company that operates Raglan Road. The complaint sought damages exceeding $50,000 and requested a jury trial.

The case quickly drew national attention when The Walt Disney Company initially moved to compel arbitration rather than proceed in open court. The company pointed to the terms and conditions Mr. Piccolo had agreed to when subscribing to Disney+ and when purchasing EPCOT tickets for Walt Disney World Resort.

“We are deeply saddened by the family’s loss and understand their grief,” a Disney spokesperson said (via CBS News). “Given that this restaurant is neither owned nor operated by Disney, we are merely defending ourselves against the plaintiff’s attorney’s attempt to include us in their lawsuit against the restaurant.”

Attorney Peter Giattino—Dr. Tangsuan’s cousin—responded publicly, describing Disney’s position as “shocking and absurd” (per CBS).

Soon after, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro addressed the situation.

“At Disney, we strive to put humanity above all other considerations,” Disney Experiences Chairman and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, said at the time (via a separate CBS News report).

“With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who has experienced such a painful loss. As such, we’ve decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed in court.”

With arbitration no longer on the table, the lawsuit continued to unfold.

A legal filing in 2025 added another layer to the proceedings. According to CBS, Mr. Piccolo formally requested that Raglan Road provide complete recipes and ingredient lists for the dishes his late wife consumed during their visit. The motion aimed to obtain detailed documentation as part of the discovery process in the wrongful death case.

In the midst of the legal battle, Raglan Road updated the allergen disclaimer on its official website. The revised notice stated, “Kindly note that we are NOT a Gluten/allergen-free restaurant. We CANNOT guarantee that any dish we prepare is free from Gluten/Allergen or free from cross contact. Guests must notify their server of any allergy-friendly requests.”

The statement further explained that while a manager would review the allergy menu with guests, it remained the responsibility of individuals to make informed decisions based on their dietary restrictions.

As of 2026, the lawsuit remained ongoing, with discovery and court proceedings continuing. That is, until last week. Per the Orange County clerk’s office, documents filed on February 27, 2026, show that Mr. Piccolo has voluntarily dismissed the case.

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that PLAINTIFF JEFFREY J. PICCOLO, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF KANOKPORN TANGSUAN, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby voluntarily dismisses with prejudice all causes of action asserted by PLAINTIFF against Defendants, GREAT IRISH PUBS FLORIDA, INC., a Florida corporation d/b/a RAGLAN ROAD IRISH PUB AND RESTAURANT, and WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS U.S., INC., a Florida corporation d/b/a DISNEY SPRINGS.”

While it is not immediately evident why the Plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the case, it is possible the matter was settled in private. As Wade Litigation explains:

A case may be dismissed for many reasons. The parties may reach a settlement, new information may change the legal analysis, or the person who filed the case may decide not to continue. Dismissal can also occur if procedural or practical considerations make litigation less appropriate.

The case, while now dismissed, sparked broader conversations about food allergy protocols, third-party restaurant operations within major theme park destinations, and the responsibilities shared between operators and property owners.

What are your thoughts on the dismissal of this case? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!