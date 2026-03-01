Legendary Orlando Disney Attraction Hits Capacity Before 9:00 AM Final Closure

There are days at Walt Disney World that feel different from the moment you walk through the gates. The energy is sharper. Guests move with purpose rather than wandering. Security lines are longer before the sun is fully up. Today is one of those days at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and if you are heading to the park right now or planning to go this evening, you need to understand what you are walking into — because what is happening on Sunset Boulevard today is not a normal busy day.

After more than 26 years of screaming launches, neon-lit inversions, and Aerosmith guitar riffs echoing through a dark ride vehicle at nearly 60 miles per hour, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closing today, March 1, 2026, permanently in its current form. The attraction that opened at Disney-MGM Studios in the summer of 1999 will not reopen as guests know it. When it returns later this summer, it will carry a new name, a new story, and a new musical identity built around the Electric Mayhem band from The Muppets. The limos, the Steven Tyler countdown, and the Aerosmith soundtrack are done.

That is not a rumor or a possibility. It is confirmed, it is today, and tens of thousands of guests are responding accordingly.

The Crowds Are Already Historic

Wait times for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster have soared to three hours today, and that number alone tells you most of what you need to know about conditions on Sunset Boulevard. But the situation goes beyond a posted wait time. The single rider line, which typically moves faster than the standby queue and offers guests a workaround on busy days, has hit capacity. Disney has effectively closed the single rider option because demand has exceeded what the system can absorb even through that channel.

Thrill Geek took to X to share, “Single rider line is operating. But currently at capacity.”

Single rider line is operating. But currently at capacity. pic.twitter.com/NMyGcFsOmw — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) March 1, 2026

Social media posts from early this morning showed guests already lined up along the walkway near Sunset Boulevard well before the park reached its normal operating rhythm. Backpacks on, phones out, determined. These are not guests who stumbled across a closing announcement — these are guests who planned to be here specifically for this, many of them local annual passholders who drove in this morning knowing what was happening.

The result is a Sunset Boulevard that is functioning less like a theme park area and more like a concert venue on the night of a farewell tour. The bottleneck is not going to ease. If anything, it will intensify as the day progresses and as evening approaches and the final hours of operation become an emotional countdown.

Why This Ride Meant So Much

To understand why lines are stretching past three hours and single riders have been turned away, you have to understand what Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster represented when it opened and what it has meant to guests across nearly three decades.

When former Disney CEO Michael Eisner greenlit the attraction in the 1990s, Disney World had a thrill ride problem. Competitors, particularly Universal Orlando Resort, were drawing older guests with high-intensity experiences that Disney simply could not match. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was the answer. It launched guests from a standstill to nearly 60 miles per hour in under three seconds, sent them through multiple inversions in the dark, and did all of it to one of the most recognizable rock bands in American music history. It was, and still is, one of the fastest and most physically intense attractions at Walt Disney World.

But the theming is what made it unforgettable in a way that pure speed cannot explain. The pre-show with Steven Tyler and the rest of Aerosmith. The “super stretch” limo vehicles. The neon Los Angeles streetscape blurring past overhead. The synchronized soundtrack timed to the ride’s movements. No other Disney attraction has ever leaned into real-world music culture quite the same way, and that specific combination of identity has kept Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in a category of its own for guests who rode it as teenagers on their first Disney trip and have been riding it ever since.

For many guests in line today, this is not just a farewell to a roller coaster. It is a farewell to a version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that existed in a specific cultural moment, and you cannot replicate that with a Lightning Lane reservation.

The Controversy That Shadowed the Ride’s Final Years

The closure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster does not arrive without a complicated backstory, and it would be incomplete to cover today without addressing it.

The attraction closed for an extended refurbishment at the start of 2024 and did not reopen until July of that year. That prolonged closure ignited significant speculation in the Disney fan community about whether the ride’s connection to Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler had become untenable for the company. Tyler had faced serious allegations: Jeanne Bellino accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old, and in 2022 Julia Holcomb filed a separate lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery, also claiming she was a minor at the time. A judge dismissed the Bellino suit in early 2024, but Tyler’s reputation had been substantially damaged by the time the attraction returned to operation.

When Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopened in the summer of 2024 with its Aerosmith theming intact, Disney appeared to have made a decision to stay the course — at least temporarily. The ride’s return seemed to put closure rumors to rest. Then, later that year, Disney confirmed that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would in fact be permanently rethemed, this time to The Muppets. Whether the allegations against Tyler were a direct factor in that decision, a contributing factor, or simply a coincidence with a pre-existing Imagineering development plan has never been officially stated by Disney. What is certain is that the timeline placed the two events in close proximity, and the fan community has never fully separated them.

That layer of context gives today a weight it might not otherwise carry. This is not just a routine retheme. It is the end of a partnership between Disney and an artist whose legacy became complicated, and the ride is closing having never fully resolved that tension publicly.

What Happens to Hollywood Studios Today and Tomorrow

The crowd effects today extend well beyond the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster queue itself. Three major attractions and experiences are colliding in the same corridor of Sunset Boulevard simultaneously: the farewell lines for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, the consistently heavy traffic at Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and the audience surge around the park’s new Villains stage show. When one of those headliners becomes a three-hour wait with a capped single rider line, guests who give up or cannot commit to the wait do not leave the area — they migrate directly to Tower of Terror, which is already absorbing overflow and will likely see some of its longest waits of the year by this afternoon.

The Villains show adds another dynamic entirely. Stage show audiences arrive early, linger after performances, and create dense clusters of guests in an area that is already congested. The collision of exiting show audiences with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster queue overflow is going to make Sunset Boulevard genuinely difficult to navigate for much of the day and into the evening.

Tomorrow, the transformation begins. Construction preparations have already been visible in recent weeks, with the preshow bypassed and guests walking directly to the loading area as work started quietly behind the scenes. The Muppets retheme will introduce a new storyline around the Electric Mayhem band, and Muppet*Vision 3D — itself a Hollywood Studios institution — has already been confirmed for closure as part of the broader Muppets consolidation into the former Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster space.

If you are at Hollywood Studios today, use Lightning Lane if you have any availability remaining, get in line as early as possible, and accept that single rider is not an option. If you are considering going and have not left yet, understand that three-hour waits with no single rider workaround are the current reality and plan accordingly. And if you are a fan of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster who cannot make it today, know that this is genuinely the last chance — the attraction will not reopen in this form. When the limos come back out this summer, Steven Tyler will not be counting anyone down.