Hollywood Studios Braces for Massive Crowds as Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Closes for Good

There are certain days at Walt Disney World that feel different the moment you walk through the gates. You can sense it before you even scan into the park — longer security lines, louder conversations, and guests moving with a shared purpose instead of wandering casually. Today is one of those days at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After more than two decades of launches, guitar riffs, and screaming limousines racing through the dark, today marks the final day guests can ride Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith before it permanently closes in its current form.

And if you’re heading to the park, prepare yourself: Hollywood Studios is about to feel like a pressure cooker.

The combination of farewell riders, limited attraction capacity, and nearby entertainment offerings is creating what could easily become one of the busiest localized crowd surges the park has seen in years — particularly around Sunset Boulevard, where the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the new Villains stage show are already drawing heavy traffic.

Crowds Began Forming Before the Morning Rush

If anyone doubted how significant this final day would be, social media erased those questions early this morning.

Theme park outlet ThrillGeek shared a morning post showing guests already lined up well before the park settled into its normal rhythm. The post noted that it was the final day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and that crowds were already gathering for one last ride. The accompanying photo showed guests stretching down the walkway near Sunset Boulevard, backpacks on and phones ready, clearly determined to secure their farewell experience.

It’s the final day for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios and the crowds are already lined up for one final ride to turn the record industry upside down! pic.twitter.com/qDk03EuT8Z — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) March 1, 2026

That early turnout tells you everything you need to know about how today will unfold.

This isn’t a normal busy day. This is a farewell event.

The End of an Era for a Hollywood Studios Classic

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster has always been a different kind of Disney attraction. From the moment guests stepped into G-Force Records, the ride leaned into real-world music culture in a way few Disney rides ever had. Aerosmith’s presence gave it an edge that separated it from traditional Disney storytelling.

Now, that chapter is closing.

Disney previously confirmed the Aerosmith version would shut down after today, March 1, 2026, before reopening later this summer with a completely new theme starring The Muppets. Construction preparations have already been visible in recent weeks, with parts of the preshow bypassed and guests walking directly toward the loading area as work quietly began behind the scenes.

But none of that matters to fans lining up today.

For many guests, this isn’t just another ride closure. It’s a farewell to a piece of Disney history — one tied to childhood vacations, first roller coaster experiences, and late-night rides during extended park hours.

That emotional connection is exactly why crowds are surging.

Why Today Will Feel Like a “Mad House”

Hollywood Studios already operates with a smaller ride lineup compared to other Disney parks. When one major headliner becomes a must-ride farewell attraction, the balance of the park shifts dramatically.

Today, three separate crowd magnets are colliding in the same area:

Final rides on Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster

Heavy traffic at the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Guests gathering for the new Villains-themed stage show

All three sit within walking distance of each other along Sunset Boulevard, creating a bottleneck that will likely last from rope drop through park close.

Unlike typical busy days where crowds disperse across lands, today’s guests share a single mission: ride Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster one last time.

That means standby waits stretching far beyond normal expectations, Lightning Lane availability disappearing early, and walkways filling with guests hovering near the attraction entrance hoping for shorter waits later in the evening.

Even guests who have no intention of riding will feel the effects simply trying to walk through the area.

The Twilight Zone Effect

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror often benefits whenever Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster experiences downtime or refurbishment. Thrill seekers naturally migrate to the next biggest adrenaline attraction nearby.

Today, that shift will be amplified.

As Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster reaches capacity or temporarily pauses operations — something that often happens on high-demand farewell days — guests will immediately pivot to Tower of Terror. The result is a ripple effect where wait times climb rapidly, sometimes doubling within an hour.

Veteran parkgoers already recognize this pattern. When one headliner becomes unavailable or overcrowded, neighboring rides absorb the overflow instantly.

Expect Tower of Terror to see some of its longest waits of the year.

The Villains Show Adds Another Crowd Layer

Adding to the chaos is the park’s newest Villains entertainment offering, which is drawing curious crowds eager to experience something fresh. Stage shows create a unique crowd dynamic because guests arrive early and linger afterward, forming dense clusters instead of steady ride queues.

That means waves of guests exiting performances will repeatedly collide with Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster lines stretching into surrounding pathways.

In practical terms, Sunset Boulevard won’t just feel busy — it will feel congested.

Cast Members will likely direct traffic at certain points during peak hours, something Disney typically reserves for holiday-level attendance.

Why Farewell Days Hit Differently

Disney fans treat final operating days almost like events. Social media plays a major role, encouraging guests to document “last rides,” collect merchandise, and experience attractions one final time before change arrives.

We’ve seen this pattern before with beloved closures across Walt Disney World. Attendance spikes not because tourists planned vacations around the date, but because local Annual Passholders and longtime fans show up in large numbers simultaneously.

Today checks every one of those boxes.

Add in curiosity about the upcoming Muppets retheme — which will introduce a new storyline featuring the Electric Mayhem band — and even guests who normally skip thrill rides are joining the crowds just to say they experienced the original version.

What Guests Should Expect Tonight

If history is any indicator, the final hours of operation could become the most intense.

Late evenings on closing days often bring:

Disney typically allows guests already in line at closing time to ride, meaning the final launch may not happen until well after the park officially closes.

For fans, that makes the experience feel even more special — and even more crowded.

Hollywood Studios Is Entering a Transition Period

Today isn’t just about saying goodbye to a coaster. It represents a broader shift happening across Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The park has steadily evolved away from its original “working studio” identity toward immersive storytelling lands and character-driven experiences. Retheming Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster to The Muppets fits that direction, aligning the attraction with Disney-owned intellectual property rather than external music licensing.

Change is nothing new at Disney, but it rarely happens without emotional reactions from fans.

And today, those emotions are on full display.

Final Thoughts: Expect Crowds, But Also Magic

Yes, Hollywood Studios will feel overwhelming today. Yes, Sunset Boulevard may be difficult to navigate. And yes, waits will likely test even the most patient guests.

But there’s also something uniquely special about being in the park during moments like this.

You’re not just riding an attraction — you’re witnessing the end of a Disney era alongside thousands of other fans who care just as deeply about the experience.

By tomorrow, Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster will begin its transformation into something entirely new. The music will change. The story will change. Even the courtyard will look different.

But today belongs to Aerosmith, screaming launches, and one last ride through the Hollywood night.

And if the crowds are any indication, nobody wants to miss the final encore.