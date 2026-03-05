Frontierland Demolition Confirmed: Disney Permanently Removing Location from Magic Kingdom

Change has become the new normal at Magic Kingdom. Over the past few years, Walt Disney World has steadily reshaped parts of the park, sometimes with bold announcements and other times through quieter operational shifts that fans only notice after the fact. Frontierland now finds itself at the center of that transformation.

What was once one of the park’s most stable corners is rapidly evolving. Construction projects, land reconfigurations, and attraction updates are all reshaping the area that once represented Disney’s romanticized version of the American frontier.

Now, a new development suggests the changes may run deeper than many guests expected.

A familiar Frontierland location has effectively disappeared from Magic Kingdom’s official digital map, signaling that Disney may be moving forward with the permanent removal of part of the land as construction continues on major expansion work nearby.

Kiosks Quietly Removed from Frontierland Map

The update was first reported by Blog Mickey, which noticed a notable change inside Magic Kingdom’s digital park map.

According to the report, three Frontierland kiosks that previously appeared along the main walkway have now vanished from the digital map entirely.

The locations affected include:

Westward Ho

The Frontierland churro cart

Big Al’s merchandise kiosk

These small but recognizable stops sat along the north side of Frontierland’s main path for years, serving snacks and souvenirs to guests moving between major attractions.

While the physical structures have long been part of the land’s atmosphere, the latest map update removes them entirely, a change that often signals a permanent shift rather than a temporary closure.

Interestingly, the kiosks still appear on the printed Magic Kingdom park map. However, their removal from the digital version suggests Disney is preparing the area for construction activity tied to the land’s ongoing redevelopment.

Why Disney May Be Clearing the Area

The disappearance of the kiosks appears closely tied to the massive expansion project currently underway in Frontierland.

Disney is preparing the area for the upcoming Piston Peak National Park expansion, a Cars-themed land inspired by the national park setting seen in Pixar’s Cars franchise.

As construction ramps up, space within Frontierland is becoming increasingly limited. Removing kiosks and other smaller structures could help open up walkways and allow guests to move through the area more easily while major projects are underway.

There is also speculation that portions of the Frontierland boardwalk may need to close temporarily as construction continues along the nearby waterways. If that happens, Disney would need additional walking space to handle crowd flow through the land.

In that scenario, clearing out smaller retail and snack locations becomes a practical solution.

Frontierland Already Undergoing Massive Changes

The kiosk removals are just the latest piece of a much larger transformation happening inside Frontierland.

Over the past year, Disney has begun preparing the land for one of the biggest expansions in Magic Kingdom history.

Two longtime attractions have already closed as part of the project:

Rivers of America

Tom Sawyer Island

Both locations are being removed to make way for the new Piston Peak National Park area, which will bring a Cars-inspired setting to the park.

For many longtime fans, the closures marked a major turning point. Rivers of America had served as the scenic centerpiece of Frontierland for decades, with the Liberty Square Riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island helping create the land’s classic atmosphere.

With the river drained and construction walls rising, Frontierland now looks very different from the version guests remember.

Big Thunder Mountain Nearing Its Return

While some parts of the land are disappearing, others are preparing for a comeback.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has been undergoing a major reimagining and refurbishment. The project has kept the attraction closed for an extended period, but Disney has confirmed that the coaster is expected to reopen sometime this spring.

At the time of this writing, Walt Disney World has not announced an official reopening date.

When the attraction returns, guests may see updates to effects, track elements, and storytelling details throughout the ride experience.

Big Thunder Mountain has always been considered the heart of Frontierland, so its return will likely play a major role in stabilizing the area during the ongoing construction.

Still, with so much of the surrounding land changing, the attraction will soon sit inside a very different version of Frontierland.

A New Identity for Frontierland

Taken individually, the removal of a few kiosks might seem minor. But when placed alongside the massive projects already underway, the change becomes more significant.

Frontierland is no longer simply receiving upgrades. It is being reshaped.

The loss of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island has already removed two defining features of the land. Now, smaller locations like Westward Ho and the churro cart appear to be disappearing as well.

The upcoming Piston Peak National Park expansion will eventually bring an entirely new theme to this part of Magic Kingdom, blending national park scenery with Pixar storytelling.

For some fans, that evolution is exciting. For others, it marks the gradual disappearance of one of the park’s most classic lands.

Frontierland’s Transformation Is Just Beginning

The removal of these kiosks may seem like a small detail, but it represents something much bigger happening behind the scenes at Magic Kingdom.

Disney is clearing space.

Between the construction of Piston Peak National Park, the reimagining of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the removal of longtime locations across the land, Frontierland is entering a new era.

And if the current pace of change is any indication, guests should expect even more visible transformation in the months ahead.

For now, one thing is clear: the Frontierland that Disney fans knew for decades is slowly disappearing, piece by piece, as Magic Kingdom prepares for its next generation of attractions.

What do you hope comes of Frontierland? Let us know in the comments below!