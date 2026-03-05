Disney World Starts Surprise Demolition on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Roller Coaster

With just weeks or months until Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is scheduled to reopen at Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World Resort started a surprise demolition on the Frontierland roller coaster. Here’s what we know about the latest twist in the year-long refurbishment of the 46-year-old Disney Park attraction.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Refurbishment

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed at Magic Kingdom Park in January 2025. The “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” has been unavailable for over a year as Walt Disney Imagineers replaced the entire steel roller coaster track, repainted the building sets, and performed other maintenance on the Frontierland roller coaster. Over the last few months, Disney cast members have been testing freshly-painted trains on the new steel track.

Disney promised fans that the ride would reopen with “new magic,” including new Audio-Animatronics, gold props, and a refreshed Rainbow Caverns scene at the beginning of the classic attraction. The updated area will feature glistening phosphorescent pools, shimmering stalactites, and hundreds of tiny bats. The mountain will begin to “grumble” as it fights back against the presence of miners and the runaway train in the area.

Walt Disney World Resort says Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will open sometime this spring, but hasn’t confirmed an exact date.

Queue Area Demolished

On March 5, Walt Disney World Resort guests arrived at the Magic Kingdom to find that part of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad had been demolished. According to a report from WDWNT, Disney cast members tore down all the railings and posts in the Frontierland attraction’s exit queue and removed most of the props from the area. The wooden building that covers part of the exit queue remains intact.

The outlet shared this photo on Facebook:

The update comes shortly after Walt Disney World Resort pulled back some of the construction walls near the entrance, revealing brand-new concrete at the entrance to the Frontierland attraction. Stanchions have been put up to protect some drying concrete in now-accessible areas near the ride entrance. Disney may be removing structures from the exit queue to pour new concrete in that area, too, but the Central Florida vacation destination hasn’t confirmed this.

Scaffolding also surrounds part of the building at the front of the entrance queue. With most of the work on the actual roller coaster complete and ride tests continuing, Disney is now focused on refurbishing the entrance and exit areas of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

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