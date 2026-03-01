End of an Era: Two Frontierland Icons Permanently Closing to Make Way for Magic Kingdom’s Massive Overhaul

The landscape of the Magic Kingdom is shifting. For over fifty years, Frontierland has served as a dusty, nostalgic tribute to the American West, a place where the spirit of the pioneers lived on through wooden boardwalks, the smell of smoked turkey legs, and the distant whistle of the Walt Disney World Railroad. But as the “Beyond Big Thunder” project moves from concept art to concrete reality, the first casualties of progress have been identified.

Credit: Inside the Magic

In a move that marks the beginning of the end for the Frontierland we once knew, Disney has confirmed that two long-standing locations—Westward Ho Refreshments and Big Al’s—will be permanently closed and removed. These closures are not merely a refurbishment; they are a total demolition to clear the way for the upcoming Piston Peak National Park, the high-octane Cars expansion set to redefine the park’s northwest corner.

As the bulldozers prepare to move in, fans are mourning the loss of a specific kind of theme park charm—one that prioritized atmosphere and character history over multi-million dollar intellectual property (IP).

The Demolition of Big Al’s: Saying Goodbye to a Country Bear Legend

Perhaps the most emotional loss in this phase of construction is the permanent removal of Big Al’s. Located near the edge of the Rivers of America, this rustic merchandise shack has been a fixture of Frontierland for decades.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Named after the most iconic (and morose) member of the Country Bear Jamboree, Big Al’s was more than just a place to buy coonskin caps or plastic tomahawks. It was a piece of environmental storytelling. The shack looked as though it had been cobbled together by the bears themselves, fitting perfectly into the “rough and tumble” aesthetic that Imagineers originally designed for the land in 1971.

For many long-term guests, Big Al’s represented the “Old Disney”—a time when the parks were filled with quirky, original characters who didn’t necessarily have a blockbuster movie franchise behind them. Big Al, with his off-key singing of “Blood on the Saddle,” became a cult hero among Disney purists. Seeing his namesake location vanish to make room for Lightning McQueen is a bitter pill to swallow for those who feel the Magic Kingdom is losing its original identity.

The removal of Big Al’s is a logistical necessity. To reach the vast expansion plot located “Beyond Big Thunder,” Disney must widen the walkways significantly to accommodate the millions of guests expected to surge toward the new lands. Unfortunately, the charming little shack stands directly in the way of what will become a major thoroughfare.

Westward Ho: The End of a Frontierland Pitstop

Joining Big Al’s on the chopping block is Westward Ho Refreshments. While it lacked the deep character ties of its neighbor, Westward Ho was a staple of the Frontierland experience for a very practical reason: the food.

Credit: ITM

Known for its iconic corn dog nuggets, breakfast sandwiches, and cold brew coffee, this walk-up window was often the first stop for guests rope-dropping Big Thunder Mountain or Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Its rustic, log-cabin facade was a masterclass in theme park integration, blending so seamlessly into the woods that it felt like it had been there since the mid-1800s.

The closure of Westward Ho creates a significant gap in the Frontierland “quick service” lineup. While Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe remains the land’s primary dining hub, the loss of Westward Ho means fewer options for guests looking for a quick bite before heading into the expansion area. Disney has not yet announced a replacement snack location, leading to speculation that the dining options within Piston Peak National Park will be tasked with picking up the slack.

Clearing the Path for Piston Peak National Park

The removal of these two locations is the first visible step in the terraforming of the Rivers of America. As previously announced, Disney is filling in a significant portion of the river to create stable ground for Piston Peak National Park, a new land themed after the Cars franchise.

Credit: Disney

This expansion is part of a massive, multi-year project that will see the Magic Kingdom grow to its largest size yet. Piston Peak will feature two new attractions:

A High-Stakes Off-Road Adventure: A thrill ride that will take guests through the rugged wilderness of the National Park, utilizing a ride system designed for rough terrain and high-speed maneuvers. A Family-Friendly Race: A secondary attraction intended to ensure the land appeals to the youngest “Cars” fans.

To build these experiences, the entire flow of Frontierland must be redirected. The area where Big Al’s and Westward Ho currently sit will serve as the “gateway” to this new frontier. The 2028 infrastructure deadline set by Disney requires these buildings to be removed early in the process to allow for the massive utility and drainage work needed to transform a river into a mountain range.

The Transformation of Frontierland: A Cultural Shift

The closure of these historic spots highlights a broader trend within Walt Disney World. For the last decade, Imagineering has moved away from “general” themes (like the Wild West or Future World) in favor of “specific” IP-driven lands (like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or Pandora – The World of Avatar).

Credit: Disney

While this shift often results in more immersive, technologically advanced rides, it comes at the cost of the park’s original character. Frontierland was designed to be a cohesive world where guests could imagine themselves as pioneers. By replacing generic outposts like Westward Ho with particular movie-themed environments, the “Magic Kingdom” is slowly becoming a collection of “Movie Kingdoms.”

For the fans who grew up visiting Big Al’s to buy a souvenir after watching the Bears perform, the loss is personal. It marks the transition from a park built on Walt Disney’s personal nostalgia to a park built on contemporary global franchises.

What Guests Need to Know: Timing and Logistics

If you have a trip planned for the spring or summer of 2026, take a moment to walk past these locations and snap a photo. While an exact “final day” of operation has not been posted on the park’s official calendar, construction permits suggest that demolition will begin shortly.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Here is what you can expect during your next visit:

Construction Walls: Expect a significant “Blue Wall” to appear near the entrance to Liberty Square and the Liberty Belle riverboat dock.

Expect a significant “Blue Wall” to appear near the entrance to Liberty Square and the Liberty Belle riverboat dock. Narrowed Walkways: As these structures are removed and the area is prepped for the Piston Peak gateway, guest flow in Frontierland will likely be congested.

As these structures are removed and the area is prepped for the Piston Peak gateway, guest flow in Frontierland will likely be congested. Rivers of America Impact: The removal of Big Al’s is a precursor to the draining of the river. Expect the Liberty Belle to cease operations as water levels are lowered for the land-filling process.

Conclusion: The Price of Progress

Walt Disney famously said that “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” That sentiment applies equally to the Magic Kingdom. Change is the only constant in a theme park, and the addition of Villains Land and Piston Peak represents an exciting future for the next generation of Disney fans.

Credit: Disney

However, growth always requires sacrifice. The loss of Big Al’s and Westward Ho is the price of that progress. As these two Frontierland staples vanish from the map, they take with them a piece of the park’s original spirit. We may be gaining a world-class Cars adventure, but we are losing a little bit of the dusty, charming frontier that Big Al once called home.

Are you sad to see Big Al’s and Westward Ho go, or are you ready for the Piston Peak expansion to begin? Let us know in the comments below!