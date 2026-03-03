Multiple EPCOT Locations Filthy and Neglected, Report Shows

Multiple fixtures in The Land Pavilion at EPCOT are showing signs of neglect and disrepair, according to Walt Disney World Resort guests. Here’s what we know about the lack of maintenance in the World Nature neighborhood structure and other parts of the theme park as of Tuesday, March 3.

The Land Pavilion at EPCOT

The Land Pavilion, located in the World Nature neighborhood at EPCOT, is home to two rides: Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land. It’s also home to a Quick-Service dining location called Sunshine Seasons and Garden Grill, as well as a Table-Service, all-you-can-eat, family-style Character Dining location.

This summer, The Land Pavilion will premiere Soarin’ Across America. Walt Disney Imagineering created this new version of the decades-old flight simulator attraction to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary in July. It will appear both at Walt Disney World Resort‘s EPCOT and Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

Unfortunately, The Land Pavilion isn’t looking its best ahead of the attraction’s premiere.

Filth and Disrepair

On March 3, WDWNT reported that several fixtures in The Land Pavilion building are filthy and appear neglected. Most notably, the yellow and orange ribbons that cascade from the ceiling seem not to have been cleaned in several years.

In a photo posted on Facebook, the fabric is clearly filthy and stained by water or other fluid:

Issues on the Other Side of the Park

WDWNT also reported that a large sign in Connections Eatery, a Quick-Service dining location in the World Celebration neighborhood, is also damaged. The sign’s black frame appears scuffed and dented, likely from repeated guest interactions.

Walt Disney World Resort has not commented publicly on the damage throughout EPCOT or issued a repair timeline.

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