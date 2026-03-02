Disney’s “Once in a Lifetime” Marvel Coaster Prompts Police Response in Orlando

EPCOT has a complicated relationship with alcohol. The park’s World Showcase has offered international wines, beers, and spirits since its earliest days, and the annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival has made “Drinking Around the World” a phrase recognizable to anyone who spends time in Disney fan communities.

For many guests, a glass of rosé in France or a sake flight in Japan is a perfectly pleasant part of a Walt Disney World afternoon. The park’s design invites it. The culture around it has grown exponentially over the past decade.

It has also, increasingly, created situations that Disney did not design for and Cast Members are not paid enough to manage alone.

The latest incident surfaced on Reddit, where a guest posted about witnessing a physical altercation between a Cast Member and an intoxicated guest outside the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. According to the original post, the two had to be physically pulled apart and multiple bystanders ran over to intervene. The original poster wrote that they had never seen anything like it at Disney before.

The replies that followed were a mix of concern for the Cast Member, frustration at the guest, and a broader exhaustion with what excessive drinking at EPCOT has become. This incident does not exist in isolation, and understanding the full context requires both a look at the attraction where it happened and an honest accounting of how alcohol culture at Disney has been escalating.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Why It Draws Enormous Crowds

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT in May 2022 and immediately became one of the most popular attractions at any Disney park worldwide. It holds the distinction of being the first reverse-launch coaster at a Disney park, the first Disney attraction to use an omni-coaster ride vehicle that rotates to keep guests facing the action throughout the ride, and the longest enclosed roller coaster on Earth.

The ride experience is built around the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved properties — and the storyline involves the Xandarian World Showcase Pavilion, a fictional cultural exhibit at EPCOT hosted by aliens from the planet Xandar. When something goes wrong at the pavilion, guests are recruited by the Guardians for an urgent cosmic chase.

The Guardians themselves are drawn directly from the MCU films. Peter Quill, known as Star-Lord and played by Chris Pratt, serves as the irreverent, pop-culture-obsessed leader of the team. Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, is the fierce adopted daughter of Thanos and the team’s moral compass. Drax the Destroyer, played by Dave Bautista, provides muscle and genuinely baffling literal-mindedness.

Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, is the team’s technically brilliant and perpetually aggravated engineer. Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, requires no further introduction beyond the fact that he is a sentient tree being and we love him. Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, rounds out the core group with her layered arc from antagonist to reluctant hero.

The franchise spans Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), appearances in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which served as the team’s farewell chapter in the MCU’s current phase.

The franchise is beloved for its tone — irreverent, emotionally resonant, built around a found-family dynamic — and that tone translates directly into Cosmic Rewind’s atmosphere, from the pre-show featuring Quill, Rocket, and Gamora to the iconic rotating soundtrack of classic pop songs that plays during the ride itself.

Because the attraction operates on a virtual queue or Lightning Lane system, it generates clustered crowd activity outside the queue entrance at specific points during the day. That environment — large groups, some guests who have been drinking in World Showcase, concentrated waiting — is the context for what was reported.

What the Reddit Thread Revealed

The original post was direct: a Cast Member and a guest described as drunk got into a physical altercation outside the Cosmic Rewind queue. Multiple people had to break it up. The replies added detail. One commenter noted hearing from people on the tram that other Cast Members caught the guest and escorted him out, adding that the guest was wearing a wedding party shirt that was part of a group of thirty or more people — calling it “kind of embarrassing for that guy and their whole crew.”

Another commenter expressed hope that the Cast Member was fine and that the guest was trespassed, adding plainly: “Enjoying alcohol at Disney does not give you the right to mistreat Cast Members. These are the people that make the magic for us.”

Other replies went further into the structural problem. One called Drinking Around the World “one of the worst trends at Disney” and described it as “an excuse for dumb people to get soused.” Another proposed a ticket-scanning drink limit system to prevent overserving, referencing personal observations of a guest passed out drunk on the Venice Bridge and another vomiting in the Germany pavilion.

One commenter simply invoked Walt Disney himself, noting that Walt specifically did not want alcohol sold in the parks — a policy that held at Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios but was never applied to EPCOT’s World Showcase.

These are not fringe observations. They are a consistent chorus from guests who visit EPCOT regularly and have watched the dynamic shift.

This Is Not the Only Recent Alcohol-Related Incident at Disney

Earlier this month, a separate and more serious alcohol-related incident unfolded at Disney Springs. Twenty-eight-year-old Adam Stephenson of Morgantown, Indiana, was arrested on February 2 after allegedly attempting to break into the House of Blues Orlando by inputting access codes into locked doors and then kicking and striking them when that failed.

He then moved into the M&M’s retail store, where he knocked merchandise off shelves, evaded security by grabbing metal bar stools and positioning them as barriers, and created a sustained public disturbance before being detained and transported to Orange County Jail. He now faces charges of disorderly intoxication and attempted burglary. Deputies described him as visibly intoxicated throughout.

Disney Springs, unlike the theme parks, does not require a ticket for entry, which makes managing intoxication levels across the district considerably more complex than inside a gated park. Security teams and Orange County deputies patrol the property continuously, and the February 2 situation was addressed before anyone was physically harmed. But the incident adds to a pattern that Disney fan communities have been discussing with increasing seriousness.

What This Means for a Disney Vacation

None of this should discourage a visit to EPCOT or Disney Springs. The overwhelming majority of guests who enjoy a drink at the France pavilion or dinner at a Disney Springs restaurant have pleasant, uneventful evenings. These incidents are genuinely exceptions to the normal experience. But they are exceptions that are occurring with enough frequency to warrant awareness, particularly for families with young children planning EPCOT days.

If Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is on your EPCOT itinerary — and it absolutely should be — plan to ride it early in the day. Secure your Lightning Lane Individual selection or virtual queue position as soon as your eligibility window opens. The earlier in the day you experience it, the less you will be navigating the peak afternoon energy around the attraction.

The ride itself is extraordinary, and the Guardians franchise’s legacy in the MCU makes it one of the most rewarding Disney park experiences currently operating anywhere. Do not miss it. Just plan around it smartly, and if you see something that concerns you involving a Cast Member and a guest, do not hesitate to flag it with Disney security. Those Cast Members deserve better than what was reported outside that queue.