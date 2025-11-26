Trespasser on the Loose at Disney World Park, Emergency Response Initiated

An unauthorized person was reported at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the early afternoon hours on Wednesday, November 26. According to scanner reports, law enforcement personnel responded to the incident; however, it’s unclear whether the trespasser had been found or apprehended. Walt Disney World Resort did not notify guests visiting the park that day about the incident.

Even The Most Magical Place on Earth has rules. As much as no one wants to think about the law while visiting Walt Disney World Resort, the Central Florida Disney parks are private property, and they exercise their right to remove guests who break their policies.

Even after paying thousands of dollars for theme park tickets, Disney Resort hotel reservations, Lightning Lanes, and Disney Dining Plans, guests agree to follow all property rules or face ejection from the Central Florida vacation destination…without a refund.

On Wednesday at 12:00 p.m., law enforcement responded to reports of a “trespasser” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The emergency incident was documented by the X (formerly known as Twitter) account @WDWActiveCrime, which monitors and reports police scanner activity at the Central Florida Disney parks.

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/26/25 12:00 PM

🚨: Trespasser at 📍: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/26/25 12:00 PM

🚨: Trespasser at 📍: Disney's Hollywood Studios#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/8BG2tlo4wH — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 26, 2025

Little information about this incident is publicly available. A trespasser could refer to someone who entered Disney’s Hollywood Studios without a ticket, someone who had been previously banned from Walt Disney World Resort who scanned into the park (alerting security to their presence), or even a guest with a valid theme park ticket who broke the rules.

Walt Disney World Resort security is known to “trespass” guests who cause disturbances or break specific rules, such as using illicit drugs in the parks. When security cast members “trespass” a guest, they are banned from all Walt Disney World Resort property, including the theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, water parks, and Disney Springs.

Trespass notices can last anywhere from one day to a lifetime, and they’re typically enforced by Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies, who are already stationed on the property. However, it’s unclear whether this incident involved a new trespass notice or a previous offender who illegally returned to Walt Disney World Resort.

Have you ever witnessed a law enforcement response at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!