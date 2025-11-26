Another Casualty Reported at Disney World, Latest in Series of Fatalities

First responders flooded Disney Springs on Wednesday morning after yet another tragic “person down” call, the latest in a series of tragedies at Walt Disney World Resort in the last few months. The news came just one day after paramedics rushed to Magic Kingdom Park to help another unconscious guest.

Recent Tragedies at Walt Disney World Resort

It has been a difficult two months for Walt Disney World Resort. A string of tragedies started in mid-October, when a 31-year-old woman died by suicide after falling from an interior balcony at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Authorities eventually identified the guest as Summer Equitz, a self-described Disney superfan from Illinois who had been reported missing by her family after booking a last-minute flight to Central Florida.

Days later, on October 21, authorities responded to the death of a person in their 60s at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds. The incident drew nationwide attention, mainly because it occurred soon after Equitz’s passing. However, authorities later confirmed that the unidentified guest died of natural causes.

Unfortunately, on October 23, another Walt Disney World Resort guest died by suicide at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Guests in the Bay Lake Tower building reported that Disney cast members were blocking a pool area with towel carts and other barricades, and were discouraging guests from looking out their windows.

Authorities eventually confirmed that 28-year-old Matthew Cohn had died after falling from his 12th-floor room, which he’d checked into the night before and paid for with cash.

In November, two more guests died at Walt Disney World Resort hotels. On November 2, a woman in her 40s died after an apparent medical emergency at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. Then, on November 8, another guest died at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort. Although little information is available about either of these tragedies, authorities have confirmed that foul play is not suspected in either case.

The Latest Casualty

On Wednesday morning at around 10:35 a.m., first responders were called to a bus stop at the Disney Springs shopping and dining district after a person reportedly collapsed. The exact address of the call was shared by the X (formerly known as Twitter) account @WDWActiveCrime, which monitors scanner activity in the Walt Disney World Resort area.

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/26/25 10:35 AM

🚨: Person Down at 📍: Bus Drop Off Drive

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/26/25 10:35 AM

🚨: Person Down at 📍: Bus Drop Off Drive#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/U4bAKxLBP3 — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 26, 2025

Based on the location, the patient could be a guest waiting for a Disney transportation bus or a Disney cast member waiting nearby for employee-exclusive transportation. At this time, Walt Disney World Resort and law enforcement haven’t released any information about the emergency incident.

Occasionally, law enforcement will update reports in real-time to reflect when a guest has passed away. However, unless criminal activity was involved, it is unlikely that authorities will release any other updates if the patient is stabilized.

Have you ever interacted with first responders at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.