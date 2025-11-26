FIRST December Date for Jollywood Nights SOLD OUT

Disney Jollywood Nights has quickly become one of the most talked-about holiday events at Walt Disney World, and 2025 is shaping up to be its most ambitious year yet. What started as a stylish, slightly experimental after-hours party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has now evolved into a full-blown seasonal phenomenon—one that fans plan trips around.

And this year, the demand is already showing. The first December date has officially sold out, signaling what’s likely to be a record-breaking season.

If you’ve ever been to Hollywood Studios at Christmas, you already know the park has a personality all its own. It doesn’t lean purely into nostalgia or traditional holiday themes. Instead, it captures that glamorous, old-Hollywood sparkle mixed with modern music, bold lighting, and incredibly imaginative entertainment. Jollywood Nights brings all of that to life in a way regular park hours simply can’t match.

A Five-Hour Party That Completely Transforms the Park

The event runs on select nights from early November through late December, and for five hours each evening, Hollywood Studios becomes something different—glossier, brighter, louder, and far more theatrical.

Streets glow in neon, live performances pop up around every corner, music spills through the park, and characters who rarely appear suddenly take center stage. Guests describe it as a blend of a holiday concert, a retro variety show, and a nighttime festival, all wrapped into one energetic celebration.

And Disney has turned the dial up even further for 2025.

An Expanded Lineup of Rare and First-Time Characters

Character meet-and-greets are always a major part of any after-hours Disney event, but Jollywood Nights takes that idea and supercharges it. This year introduces several new characters making their first appearance at the event.

Miguel from Coco is one of the biggest additions, finally meeting with guests in a festive Latin-inspired area near Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster. It’s a moment fans have wanted for years, and seeing Miguel in person is already one of the most talked-about features of the 2025 party.

Partysaurus Rex is also joining the lineup for the first time, bringing his over-the-top, neon personality from his Toy Story short into Toy Story Land. His high-energy vibe matches Jollywood Nights perfectly, and he’s expected to draw huge lines.

Bing Bong from Inside Out will be greeting guests on Grand Avenue, offering a meet-and-greet opportunity that’s almost impossible to find anywhere else. Chewbacca will also appear at the event, adding more life to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during the party.

Of course, this is all on top of a stacked returning lineup, which includes characters like Max Goof dressed as Powerline, Bo Peep, Lotso, Joy, Scrooge McDuck, Mike Wazowski, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Edna Mode, and Stitch in his Santa costume. Jollywood Nights has arguably become the single best event at Disney World for meeting characters you won’t encounter on a normal day in the parks.

Brand-New Shows and Returning Favorites

Hollywood Studios already has a reputation for strong entertainment, so when Disney launches a holiday event here, they go all in. The entertainment offerings this year are bigger than ever.

A new holiday production at Theater of the Stars features music, dancing, and appearances from beloved characters, creating a glitzy musical revue that feels like something straight out of a classic holiday special with a modern twist.

The Nightmare Before Christmas sing-along returns as well, inviting guests into the Hyperion Theater for an interactive musical experience with Jack Skellington. It blends humor, holiday cheer, and fan-favorite songs that get the entire audience involved.

The entire park becomes a stage, with themed lounges, lively dance spaces, and stylish hotspots popping up in different lands. Some areas lean into retro holiday glamour, while others embrace bold colors and upbeat party energy. Jollywood Nights isn’t just about shows—it’s about atmosphere.

A Firework Spectacular You Can Only See at This Event

One of the biggest returning highlights is the nighttime spectacular that lights up the skies above Hollywood Studios. The projections, music, and pyrotechnics work together to turn the park into a festive backdrop that feels completely different from the Hollywood Studios guests know during the day. This is one of those offerings where being inside the park during Jollywood Nights feels like its own kind of magic.

Jazzy Holidays at the Brown Derby

The Hollywood Brown Derby transforms into an elegant holiday lounge, filled with live music and seasonal dishes. It’s the one part of the party that gives guests a chance to sit back, enjoy slower holiday moments, and take in the atmosphere without rushing to the next show or character appearance. It has become one of the most popular ways to escape the crowds for a bit and enjoy a refined version of the festivities.

Holiday Snacks, Special Menus, and Event-Only Merch

Food is a major part of Jollywood Nights, and Disney is bringing back some returning favorites plus new treats for 2025. The Christmas Gertie Cookie remains one of the most photographed snacks of the season. New holiday creations will be scattered throughout the park, and every year, these limited-time offerings end up all over social media.

Merchandise is just as exciting, especially items featuring Ollie, the gingerbread mascot of Jollywood Nights. Since merch is only available during the event, dedicated collectors make it a priority to arrive early and pick up anything themed to their favorite characters or shows.

Shorter Wait Times for Attractions

One bonus that guests absolutely love is that many attractions end up with surprisingly low wait times. Because so many people spend their time at entertainment offerings or character meet-and-greets, rides like Tower of Terror, Slinky Dog Dash, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run become much more accessible. Even Fantasmic! joins the lineup to give guests even more options throughout the night.

And Now the Big Story: December Begins to Sell Out

The first December date for Jollywood Nights has officially sold out, adding to the already-booked nights in November. This marks the fourth sold-out date of the year and signals that 2025 is on track to surpass previous years’ demand.

That early December sellout carries a message: if you’re hoping to attend Jollywood Nights this holiday season, waiting too long is a risky move. As more families finalize their holiday travel plans, it’s likely that additional December dates—especially the weekends—will start filling up quickly.

Should You Buy Tickets Now?

With this year’s expanded entertainment, rare characters, exclusive shows, and a rapidly shrinking calendar of available nights, Jollywood Nights is shaping up to be one of the most high-demand holiday offerings at Walt Disney World. If it’s on your list for 2025, this is the time to lock in your date before more nights sell out.