Throwback: Smoke and Flames Surround Guests During Disney Ride Breakdown

Guests had an “extra” magical day at Disneyland.

Related: Disney Teases Return of Beloved Attraction After Nearly 5 Years Of Downtime

When visiting the original Disneyland Resort, there are so many thrilling and iconic rides and attractions that guests can experience. From Matterhorn Bobsleds to Haunted Mansion, the level of quality is unmatched when it comes to Disney’s theme park rides.

One of the most legendary and “wildest” rides in Disney park history is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Located in the Frontierland section of the park, this attraction offers guests a thrilling experience as they traverse bat-infested caverns, steep hills, and big drops.

However, this ride isn’t immune to random stops and breakdowns. As shown in a years-old TikTok, this exact situation happened just as riders climbed the final lift hill at the end of the ride.

As guests approached the top, smoke and fire filled the cavern as guests stopped dead in their tracks (literally) and waited for the ride to continue.

See the video below from @trythegraystuff_

Thunder Mountain breaks down #disneyland#disneycaliforniaadventure #thundermountain#thundermountainrailroad #disneyrides #disneyfail#disneyridebreakdown

Riders got stuck right at the climax of the ride, leaving guests dangling at the top of the final hill. We aren’t sure how long guests were stuck or if they were forced to evacuate but we can only hope it started back up soon!

During this finale, smoke and flames shoot out toward guests but usually, it goes right over their heads as they make their way down the hill. In this instance, the effects just shoot in their faces.

It makes for a funny situation on what would be an intense finale to one of Disney’s best roller coasters.

The smoke and fire effects are a more recent addition to the ride, debuting years ago at Disneyland Park. While lots of fans are hesitant for Disney to update classic attractions, it’s safe to say this has been one of the most well-received overhauls ever.

The same will hopefully be said about Disney World’s version of Big Thunder, which is currently closed for refurbishment. The ride shut down back in January for an extensive overhaul, one that will last through until next year.

The ride is expected to receive some upgrades seen on other versions of the attraction, such as Disneyland’s final lift hill extravaganza.

Have you ever been stuck like this? Let us know in the comments below.