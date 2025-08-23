Tired Disney Guests Shocked by Woman’s Embarrassing Tram Behavior

“Please keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times.”

If you have been to a Disney theme park, or pretty much any theme park, then you have heard that phrase uttered hundreds of times. Disney cast members work tirelessly to make sure that every guest who walks through the gates has a magical time in a safe environment. While many people might think that Disney is the kind of place where nothing bad can happen, we still have to remember that it is in the real world. The rules and safety guidelines are in place for a reason, and we have to listen to them.

Related: Disney’s Most Complimented Cast Member Receives Major Award!

When you think of cast members who work at classic Disneyland attractions, you might think of rides like King Arthur’s Carrousel, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Haunted Mansion, or Pirates of the Caribbean.

And when you think of Disneyland transportation, you might first go to the iconic Monorail, or maybe the vehicles that go up and down Main Street, U.S.A., like the horse-drawn streetcar, omnibus, jitney, or fire engine.

However, there is one form of Disneyland transportation that takes dozens of cast members and constant care to operate. We are, of course, talking about the tram.

Related: Disney Honors Walt’s Wife Lillian in BIG Way on Main Street, U.S.A.!

The Disneyland tram takes guests from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking lots to the esplanade, which separates Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Guests can also exit the tram and head into Downtown Disney to do some serious shopping and enjoy some incredible dining experiences.

Guests can walk from Disneyland, DCA, and Downtown Disney to the parking lots, but they are about a mile away. So, at the end of the night, when their feet are exhausted, the trams are a real lifesaver.

After waiting in line, sitting on the tram, ready to get back to your car, you can breathe a sigh of relief and just relax for a few glorious minutes. So, you can imagine how frustrating it would be if one unruly guest prevented the tram from moving.

Related: Disney Confirms Closure Date For Popular Nighttime Parade

On August 21, a woman was filmed climbing on the Disneyland tram as it was getting ready to depart. However, she was not climbing onto the tram to get into her seat; she was climbing on the back of the tram, holding onto the chair, and ignoring Disneyland cast members (and the man that she was with) as they told her to take a seat.

Instagrammers thedisneyholics shared a video of the shocking incident, and it’s as confusing as it seems. You can’t hear the woman say anything, but you can hear the cast member repeatedly tell her to sit down. A man who appears to be her boyfriend even puts his hand around her waist as he attempts to get her to sit down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myke TV & Jenn Diz (@thedisneyholics)

Related: Disney Cast & Security Buckle Under Record-Breaking Park Crowd

Thankfully, after being asked by the cast member multiple times, the woman finally took her seat. You can’t hear the woman say anything in the video, so we don’t know why she was initially refusing to sit in her seat. We also do not know why she decided to climb onto the back of the tram and hold onto the pole.

Other guests can be heard in the video saying that they thought the cast member should have called security to handle the situation. However, by the time she finally sat down, it was probably faster than Disney security could have made it to the tram.

Guests in the comments were shocked by the woman’s appalling behavior, with some accusing her of being drunk. Others wondered what exactly she was trying to accomplish at that moment.

Related: Guest Reportedly Assaults Disney Cast Member, Causing Tram Delays

The unknown woman should consider herself very lucky that the police or security were not called to deal with the situation. Disney has a zero-tolerance policy for behavior that is deemed dangerous or disruptive.

In a second video shared by thedisneyholics, the woman and her significant other can be seen walking towards the Mickey & Friends parking structure. The woman is doing something on her phone, but the man tries to get her to put her phone down and appears to be trying to get her to calm down.

Thankfully, it appeared that the woman’s behavior didn’t put the trams too far behind schedule. That being said, it was still probably incredibly frustrating for the guests who just wanted to get to their cars and head home.

Have you ever seen a guest behave like this on a Disney tram? What happened? Was security called? Were they escorted to their car by the police? Share your stories with us in the comments!