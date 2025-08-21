Disney’s Most Complimented Cast Member Receives Major Award!

Every person who has ever visited a Disney theme park knows that their vacation would not have been as magical an experience without the hard work and dedication of the cast members. Disney cast members are the backbone of the theme park — they keep the parks clean, they cook the mouthwatering food, sell the must-have merchandise, operate the rides and attractions, and so much more.

One cast member has made a name for himself among his fellow cast members and Disney World guests, and now he is making his mark on Disney history.

Credit: Disney

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If you have visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios and were lucky enough, you may have met Willie, a PhotoPass Photographer. Willie takes photos along Hollywood Boulevard, and he treats every guest like the star of the show. He never rushes them, asks them questions, takes stunning photos, and leaves them with an experience they will never forget.

In October 2021, Disney introduced the Cast Compliment option on the My Disney Experience app. Since then, they have received more than 2 million compliments, and more than 1,000 of those compliments have gone to Willie.

Last year, Willie was even named Disney’s Most Complimented Cast Member!

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Now, one year later, Willie is back in the headlines, this time for receiving one of Disney’s highest honors — the Walt Disney Legacy Award!

The Walt Disney Legacy Award is reserved for cast members, crew, and Imagineers who emulate Walt Disney’s lasting legacy and enduring spirit. Over 15 years, Willie has embraced everything Walt Disney stood for, and this award shows that everyone at Disney has noticed.

Every few years, Disney cast members are asked to submit testimonials about fellow cast members who they think go above and beyond, and many Disney World cast members named Willie. They spoke about how inspirational Willie is and how he wants to create magic for every guest who walks through the gates.

Credit: Disney

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Disney Parks Blog shared more on this momentous occasion:

After 15 years at Walt Disney World, Willie remains a standout superstar who brings positivity and joy to his role each and every day. However, Willie had no idea what was in store when he started his shift today at Hollywood Studios. This morning, over 100 PhotoPass photographers and Disney leaders gathered to surprise and honor Willie with a special moment as he became one of the newest Legacy recipients. Willie was as joyful as always during this recognition, and took some time to reflect on what this award means to him: “I’m so joyful and grateful to receive The Walt Disney Legacy Award. I appreciate everyone who supported me from my leaders to peers, what an honor!” Willie, Disney PhotoPass Photographer

Credit: Disney

It’s cast members like Willie that set Disney apart from every other theme park. So, let’s all give Willie a hand and thank him for being the amazing human he is!

Thank you, Willie! Here’s to 15 more incredible years!

Have you met Willie during your days in Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Do you remember any other Disney cast members who made your vacation extra magical? Share your stories with us in the comments!