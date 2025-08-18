Disney Confirms Closure Date For Popular Nighttime Parade

Switch on the sky, and the stars glow for you.

Go see the world, ’cause it’s all so brand new.

Don’t close your eyes, ’cause your future’s ready to shine,

It’s just a matter of time before we learn how to fly!

If you are a big Disneyland fan, then you probably recognize those words from the Paint the Night Parade. The stunning parade made its debut at The Happiest Place on Earth in 2015 as part of the theme park’s 60th anniversary. Hundreds of dazzling lights make floats featuring iconic Disney princesses, favorite sidekicks, and more shine brightly in the night.

Related: Disney’s Best Parade Is Getting a Dining Package!

It’s hard to believe, but it has been 10 years since that anniversary, and Disneyland Resort is now in the middle of celebrating 70 magical years! When details of the celebration were released, Disney announced that the Paint the Night Parade would be returning, along with the Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular, which was introduced as part of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

Paint the Night made its way down Main Street U.S.A. once again, beginning May 14, and every day, thousands of fans have crowded along the parade route, ready to dance and have a great time.

However, the parade won’t last until the end of the year.

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Holidays at the Disneyland Resort officially begin on November 14, and during that time, A Christmas Fantasy Parade will show twice per day, once in the morning and once at night. That means that Paint the Night will have to go into storage for a little while.

According to the Disneyland Resort website, Paint the Night will have its final showing on November 9. That will give Disney time to prepare the park for A Christmas Fantasy Parade, which will kick off five days later.

But have no fear, Paint the Night will be back!

Related: Christmas at Disney Just Got the Cold Shoulder—Here’s What They’re Not Bringing Back

Wondrous Journeys will end on August 21, and it will be replaced by Jack Skellington and his Halloween Screams Fireworks for the Spookiest Time of the Year. It will make a brief return in between the Halloween and Holiday seasons at the theme park, but will take a break between November 14 and January 7, when “Believe… In Holiday Magic” lights up the night sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration will run through the summer of 2026, and Disneyland officials have confirmed that both Paint the Night and Wondrous Journeys will return after the holiday season.

Are you sad that Paint the Night is ending until next year? Or are you excited for the return of A Christmas Fantasy? What is your favorite Disneyland Parade? What has been your favorite part of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration? Let us know in the comments!