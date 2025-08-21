Weeks After Bringing It Back, Disney Removes a Classic Frontierland Favorite

Just weeks after a classic part of Frontierland returned to Magic Kingdom Park, the structure disappeared again. Walt Disney World Resort has made no public statements about its installation or removal.

Credit: Disney

On July 9, Inside the Magic reported that a hanging wooden “Frontierland” sign had finally returned to Magic Kingdom Park. The sign hangs from wooden posts near a Disney Vacation Club (DVC) kiosk in Frontierland, distinguishing between the Old West-themed area and Liberty Square. Its refurbishment may have been tied to the construction of McKim’s Mile House, a DVC member lounge, which replaced the original Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

By the time the sign returned, it had been missing for over two years. It quietly disappeared in the summer of 2023 and was either refurbished or remade before being reinstalled last month. Upon its return, the wooden sign featured the same red “Frontierland” lettering, but it had, at the very least, been given a fresh coat of paint.

However, just weeks after the sign returned to Frontierland, it disappeared again. On Thursday, August 21, WDWNT reported that the hanging sign had been removed from the walkway near Liberty Square. Only a decorative autumn garland hangs from its post.

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t made any public comments about the sign’s removal, and it’s unclear why Disney would remove it so soon after its two-year refurbishment. A hanging Adventureland/Frontierland sign was refurbished earlier this year and remains in place.

This minor change comes amid a massive overhaul of Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park. In July, the Liberty Square Riverboat, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Rivers of America permanently closed to make way for the Cars (2006)-themed Piston Peak National Park. Walt Disney Imagineers have drained the waterway and begun demolishing Tom Sawyer Island to make way for the new part of Frontierland, which will feature a thrilling rally race ride and a family-friendly attraction.

Credit: Disney

Have you noticed any surprising changes at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!