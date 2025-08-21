Frontierland Area Collapses at Magic Kingdom Park

Construction is progressing rapidly in the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island area at Magic Kingdom Park. In the days since Inside the Magic’s last update, the former Frontierland waterway has been reduced to nothing but a few puddles, and some maintenance issues have been exposed near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

At D23 Expo 2024, Walt Disney World Resort announced that it would replace Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and the Rivers of America with two Cars (2006) attractions. The new addition to Frontierland will be called Piston Peak National Park and feature a thrilling rally race ride and a family-friendly attraction. Inspired by the natural beauty of America’s national parks, the area will include some existing parts of the Frontierland landscape, including water features and a barrel bridge.

Credit: Disney

The Liberty Square Riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island welcomed their last guests last month, and construction walls popped up soon after. Over the last few weeks, crews slowly drained the Rivers of America and removed props from Tom Sawyer Island–some preserved for the Walt Disney Archives, others destined for the landfill.

Before the Frontierland and Liberty Square attractions closed, Disney had already bulldozed hundreds of trees behind Frontierland. They laid gravel for temporary trailers and an equipment staging site for the Piston Peak National Park construction and the development of a Disney Villains land “beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Credit: Disney

As of this week, construction equipment has rolled into the former Rivers of America area. According to a recent report from WDWNT, the waterway has been reduced to a few puddles around parts of the Liberty Belle track. The outlet spotted birds using the low water levels to hunt some remaining fish.

Some structures, including an old mill building, are still visible on Tom Sawyer Island. However, guests cannot see how much demolition has progressed further inland. The docks where Magic Kingdom Park guests loaded onto the Tom Sawyer Island rafts still stand.

Ya know…the drained Rivers of America does give an added creep factor to the Haunted Mansion 👻

Ya know…the drained Rivers of America does give an added creep factor to the Haunted Mansion 👻 pic.twitter.com/FBkgt5rUlC — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) August 19, 2025

The Rivers of America drainage has exposed some support beams and unpainted rocks under the bridge to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland. A mesh barrier between the Rivers of America and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure appears to have collapsed during construction, and footprints in the mud indicate that Imagineers are investigating the damage.

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort has yet to announce an opening date for Piston Peak National Park or the Disney Villains land at the Magic Kingdom. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on these and other projects at Disney parks worldwide!

What have you noticed during the Frontierland construction at Magic Kingdom Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!