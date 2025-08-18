Disney Bulldozes Magic Kingdom Area, Closes Access Off To Guests

Change is sweeping across Magic Kingdom in a way that longtime fans could only have imagined a few years ago. The park isn’t just tweaking a few rides or repainting buildings—whole corners of the park are being bulldozed, reshaped, and prepped for something entirely new.

For guests planning trips, it means more than just a few walls blocking pathways; it’s a full-scale transformation that impacts both what you can do inside the park and even how you get there.

Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island Gone for Good

Perhaps the most dramatic development is the draining of Rivers of America. Once a scenic escape where guests could ride the Liberty Belle Riverboat or explore Tom Sawyer Island’s caves and rope bridges, the waterway is now drying up before visitors’ eyes. Disney confirmed that not only is the river disappearing, but the entire section—including Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Belle—has been permanently shuttered to make way for something new.

That “something” is Piston Peak National Park, an ambitious new land inspired by Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014). It won’t be ready until 2028 at the earliest, but construction is already rewriting the heart of Frontierland. For now, the view across Liberty Square is more construction site than peaceful river.

Buzz Lightyear Joins the Refurbishment List

As if losing a whole land wasn’t enough, Tomorrowland is also losing one of its staples—at least temporarily. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin has closed for an extended refurbishment. Disney hasn’t announced the exact reopening date, but given the ride’s age and popularity, the refurb suggests major updates are on the way. Guests hoping to blast Zurg this fall will have to look elsewhere for their Tomorrowland fix.

Now, Even the Roads Are Changing

The changes aren’t stopping inside the park. Aerial photos shared online show lane closures along Floridian Way near the Polynesian Resort, one of the main roads that feed into Magic Kingdom.

The closures are tied to Disney’s ongoing construction around the resort entrance, which means guests driving in—or relying on buses and rideshares—could face new traffic headaches.

Aerial photo of work on the new entrance to Polynesian Resort. Arrow at a lane closure in Floridian Way.

📷August 16 pic.twitter.com/x4LNmLvJe5 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 17, 2025

If you’re staying at one of the Magic Kingdom resorts, like the Polynesian, Grand Floridian, or Contemporary, these lane shifts could mean longer commutes and unexpected delays. For families juggling early morning breakfast reservations or late-night returns from the fireworks, those extra minutes stuck in traffic could easily add stress to an already packed day.

What It Means for Your Disney World Vacation

Disney’s ongoing projects are exciting on paper: new lands, refreshed attractions, and improved resort areas. But the reality right now is messier. Magic Kingdom is losing some of its most peaceful spaces, and resort traffic patterns are shifting under guests’ feet. Add in ride closures like Buzz Lightyear’s, and the 2025 Magic Kingdom experience feels like a park in transition.

If you’re planning a trip, be prepared for construction walls, detours, and possible delays both inside and outside the gates. While the payoff could be huge in a few years, today’s visitors may feel the squeeze. The Magic Kingdom dream is still there—you’ll just need a little more patience (and a lot more flexibility) to find it.