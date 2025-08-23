Drug Dealer to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death

It seems hard to believe, but it’s been nearly two years since Matthew Perry’s sudden death shocked the entertainment industry and his fans around the world. On the evening of October 28, 2023, Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, called 9-1-1, reporting that he had found the actor unconscious in his hot tub.

First responders rushed to Perry’s residence, but they were unable to revive him. Initial reports indicated that Perry died of a suspected drowning. There were no drugs found at the scene, and no foul play was suspected.

Credit: Video Screenshot ‘The Odd Couple’, CBS

Related: ‘Friends’ Stars Worried About Matt LeBlanc One Year After Matthew Perry’s Death

Sadly, not long after his death, devastating information began to come out, revealing that the actor — who had a long and public struggle with alcohol and drug addiction — had died from the “acute effects of ketamine.” He had reportedly been undergoing supervised ketamine therapy, but had obtained lethal doses of the powerful anesthetic outside his doctor’s supervision.

In May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency launched a joint investigation. Their goal was to discover how Mr. Perry was able to obtain such large amounts of ketamine.

Just a few months later, multiple arrests were made, and it was revealed how many people took advantage of the struggling actor and used him to make money.

Credit: Video Screenshot, ’17 Again’, New Line Cinema

Related: Something More Sinister? Matthew Perry’s Ex Doubts His Ketamine Death

Among those arrested were Mr. Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, — the same person who called 9-1-1 — Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha, AKA The “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood.

Almost immediately, three of the five people agreed to plead guilty to the charges against them.

Kenneth Iwamasa pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death. Mr. Iwamasa admitted that he would often inject Mr. Perry with the illegally obtained ketamine, including the day Perry died. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in November.

Credit: Kenneth Iwamasa, IMDb

Related: Report: Matthew Perry Wanted to Sell the Drug That Killed Him

One day after Mr. Iwamasa pleaded guilty, Erik Fleming also entered a guilty plea. The former director pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Fleming will also be sentenced in November and could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

In October 2024, Dr. Mark Chavez pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. His license to practice medicine has been suspended, and he faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in September.

Dr. Salvador Plasecia initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial this month. However, in June, Dr. Plasencia agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. He will be sentenced in December and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Related: ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn the Loss of Matthew Perry

And now, one year after her arrest, the “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood has also agreed to enter a guilty plea.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jasveen Sangha has agreed to plead guilty to “one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.” She was scheduled to go to trial next month.

Upon entering her guilty plea, Sangha will face at her sentencing hearing – which is expected to occur in the coming months – a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on the drug-involved premises count, up to 10 years in federal prison for each ketamine distribution count, and up to 15 years in federal prison for the count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. According to her plea agreement, Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to knowingly distribute ketamine to Perry, a successful actor and author whose struggles with drug addiction were well documented. In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.

Related: ‘Friends’ Cast Issues Statement on Matthew Perry’s Death: “We Are All So Utterly Devastated”

In her guilty plea, Ms. Sangha also admitted that Mr. Perry’s death was not the only one she was responsible for. She also admitted to selling four vials of ketamine to a man named Cody McLaury in August 2019, who overdosed just hours later.

Ms. Sangha also admitted to having a multitude of other drugs in her North Hollywood residence, including pressed pills containing methamphetamine, 79 vials of liquid ketamine, MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets, counterfeit Xanax pills, baggies containing powdered ketamine, and cocaine. She also had a lot of drug paraphernalia in her home, including a money counting machine, a scale, and drug packaging materials.

Ms. Sangha’s sentencing date has not yet been set, and she has remained in federal custody since her arrest.

Do you think the amount of jail time each defendant is facing is enough? Should they face life in prison because they were responsible for Matthew Perry’s death? What further punishment do you think they should receive? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.