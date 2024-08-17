Matthew Perry Update: ‘Friends’ Actor’s Tragic Last Words Revealed

A new report has revealed the alleged final words of Friends actor Matthew Perry.

It’s been nearly a year since Perry – who rose to fame playing the beloved Chandler Bing alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc – passed away in his Los Angeles hot tub. The actor was found by his assistant in October 2023, with an autopsy revealing that he died from the “acute effects of ketamine.”

His death triggered a full-blown investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department to determine how Perry, whose struggles with drug addiction were well-publicized, obtained such a high dose of ketamine.

This kicked off in May and, as of August 2024, has led to the indictment of five people: Perry’s live-in personal assistant (Kenneth Iwamasa), two drug dealers (including former TV director Erik Fleming), and two doctors, the latter of which Perry had paid $55,000 in cash for ketamine prior to his death.

Court documents have also been released from LAPD’s investigation, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death. These include the fact that Perry was apparently found unconscious in his home twice before his death.

Plenty of details revolve around the role of Iwamasa, who had served as Perry’s assistant for over 25 years and also worked for the likes of Black Panther (2018) actress Angela Bassett. He was the first to talk to investigators after Perry’s death and has been found to have talked in code to the others charged in connection to Perry’s death to obtain his boss’s ketamine.

Iwamasa has also admitted to giving Perry ketamine injections, including on the day he died. As per a report from the Daily Mail, Perry’s last words were to Iwamasa, who he asked to prepare his jacuzzi before tragically telling him, “Shoot me up with a big one.”

Prosecutors have also revealed that Iwamasa gave Perry two ketamine injections on the day he died: one at around 8.30 a.m. and another at 12.45 p.m. on the day he died.

Perry had apparently started asking Iwamasa to start procuring him illegal drugs in September 2023. The actor – who also starred in the likes of 17 Again (2009) alongside Zac Efron – provided him with the sources and funds to make it happen, with Iwamasa obtaining the ketamine from Plasencia and Fleming. He met with Plasencia at least seven times between September 30 and the date of Perry’s death.

Iwamasa has reportedly agreed to plead guilty, with U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada claiming that he and the other four individuals arrested in regard to Perry’s death all “took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves.”

