Legendary News Reporter Revealed To Be Behind Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation

It’s been nearly one year since the death of Friends star Matthew Perry rocked the entertainment industry and devastated fans around the world. On the evening of October 28, 2023, Mr. Perry was found unconscious in his jacuzzi tub by his assistant. The assistant immediately called 9-1-1 and reported that the actor had suffered a “cardiac event.” Emergency services responded within minutes, but they were not able to revive Mr. Perry, and he was pronounced dead.

Nearly two months after Mr. Perry’s shocking death, the medical examiner determined that the Mr. Sunshine star had died from the “acute effects” of ketamine. Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic that has hallucinogenic properties. Mr. Perry had been undergoing intense ketamine therapy. However, the amount found in his system indicated that he was getting his hands on the drug from someone other than his doctor.

In addition to the ketamine, there were other factors that contributed to his death, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid addiction). However, his death was ultimately ruled an accident.

Related: Matthew Perry Wanted ‘High School Musical’ Star to Play Him in Biopic

Seven months after Perry’s passing, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that they were launching a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. They were going to focus on just how the actor, and recovering addict, was able to get his hands on ketamine in the first place.

The announcement surprised some, but not all. We now know who was behind the investigation and who continued to push the police to find out exactly what happened.

Related: Viral Video Claims Matthew Perry Was Investigating Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before His Death

It is the iconic news anchor, Keith Morrison.

For more than 30 years, Morrison has been the host of the award-winning news program, Dateline NBC. However, Morrison is much more than just a talented newsman.

He is also Matthew Perry’s stepfather.

Mr. Morrison married Perry’s mother Susan, a fellow news anchor, in 1981, when Perry was just 12 years old. Perry’s mother was also the former press secretary for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Morrison and Perry’s mother would go on to have four children together — Caitlin, Emily, Willy, and Madeleine.

In Touch has been speaking to insiders throughout the investigation and exclusively learned that Mr. Morrison is the one behind the scenes, demanding police find out what happened to his beloved stepson.

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”

According to the source close to the family, Mr. Morrison and his stepson became very close over the years. The source continued to say that Morrison loved Perry like a son and “doesn’t want his death to be in vain.”

Last week, it was revealed that investigators were talking to Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, in regard to Perry’s death. Mueller and Perry had met in rehab and allegedly dated for a brief time. Police have confiscated Mueller’s iPhone and computer. They have further said that Ms. Mueller is being cooperative.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that it appeared Mr. Perry had received that final and fatal dose of ketamine through the United States Postal Service. He allegedly ordered the drug through a dealer that he met online and had it shipped.

No arrests have been made at this time; however, the police have said that they expect multiple people to be charged.

Do you think people should be charged in the death of Matthew Perry? Let us know in the comments!