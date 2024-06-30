Home » Entertainment

Legendary News Reporter Revealed To Be Behind Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation

in Entertainment, Featured, Movies & TV

Posted on by Krysten Swensen Leave a comment
Matthew Perry sits in a chair

Credit: Matthew Perry, Instagram

It’s been nearly one year since the death of Friends star Matthew Perry rocked the entertainment industry and devastated fans around the world. On the evening of October 28, 2023, Mr. Perry was found unconscious in his jacuzzi tub by his assistant. The assistant immediately called 9-1-1 and reported that the actor had suffered a “cardiac event.” Emergency services responded within minutes, but they were not able to revive Mr. Perry, and he was pronounced dead.

A man with short, slightly graying hair and glasses is smiling softly while looking slightly off-camera. He is wearing a dark blazer over a grey shirt and is posed against a dark background.
Credit: Flickr/Iris Orellana

Nearly two months after Mr. Perry’s shocking death, the medical examiner determined that the Mr. Sunshine star had died from the “acute effects” of ketamine. Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic that has hallucinogenic properties. Mr. Perry had been undergoing intense ketamine therapy. However, the amount found in his system indicated that he was getting his hands on the drug from someone other than his doctor.

In addition to the ketamine, there were other factors that contributed to his death, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid addiction). However, his death was ultimately ruled an accident.

Zac Efron and Matthew Perry sitting on a couch in front of a red wall
Credit: New Line Cinema

Related: Matthew Perry Wanted ‘High School Musical’ Star to Play Him in Biopic

Seven months after Perry’s passing, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that they were launching a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. They were going to focus on just how the actor, and recovering addict, was able to get his hands on ketamine in the first place.

The announcement surprised some, but not all. We now know who was behind the investigation and who continued to push the police to find out exactly what happened.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer Friends
Credit: Matt LeBlanc, Instagram

Related: Viral Video Claims Matthew Perry Was Investigating Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before His Death

It is the iconic news anchor, Keith Morrison.

For more than 30 years, Morrison has been the host of the award-winning news program, Dateline NBC. However, Morrison is much more than just a talented newsman.

He is also Matthew Perry’s stepfather.

Keith Morrison and Matthew Perry
Credit: Keith Morrison

Mr. Morrison married Perry’s mother Susan, a fellow news anchor, in 1981, when Perry was just 12 years old. Perry’s mother was also the former press secretary for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Morrison and Perry’s mother would go on to have four children together — Caitlin, Emily, Willy, and Madeleine.

In Touch has been speaking to insiders throughout the investigation and exclusively learned that Mr. Morrison is the one behind the scenes, demanding police find out what happened to his beloved stepson.

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”

Matthew Perry
Credit: Matthew Perry, Instagram

According to the source close to the family, Mr. Morrison and his stepson became very close over the years. The source continued to say that Morrison loved Perry like a son and “doesn’t want his death to be in vain.”

Last week, it was revealed that investigators were talking to Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, in regard to Perry’s death. Mueller and Perry had met in rehab and allegedly dated for a brief time. Police have confiscated Mueller’s iPhone and computer. They have further said that Ms. Mueller is being cooperative.

Matthew Perry
Credit: Warner Bros.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that it appeared Mr. Perry had received that final and fatal dose of ketamine through the United States Postal Service. He allegedly ordered the drug through a dealer that he met online and had it shipped.

No arrests have been made at this time; however, the police have said that they expect multiple people to be charged.

Do you think people should be charged in the death of Matthew Perry? Let us know in the comments!

in Entertainment, Featured, Movies & TV

Tagged:Matthew Perry

Krysten Swensen

A born and bred New England girl living the Disney life in Southern California. I love to read, to watch The Golden Girls, and love everything to do with Disney and Universal. I also love to share daily doses of Disney on my Disney Instagram @BrazzleDazzleDisney!

Be the first to comment!