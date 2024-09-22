‘Friends’ Stars Worried About Matt LeBlanc One Year After Matthew Perry’s Death

It’s been nearly one year since Friends star Matthew Perry was found unconscious in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. His assistant was the person who found him and called 9-1-1 to report that Perry was suffering a “cardiac event.” Emergency services quickly responded, but they were unable to revive the actor, and he was pronounced dead. Mr. Perry was just 54 years old.

Sadly, some of those closest to Perry have struggled to cope with the loss.

Throughout his career, Perry starred in dozens of films and television shows, but he is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic television show Friends. He starred in the series alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. While he had a close relationship with all his co-stars, he had a special relationship with Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani.

Shortly after Perry’s death, LeBlanc shared a heartfelt and heartbreaking message on Instagram.

Matthew

It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.

It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.

His dedication to his late friend was actually the last time Mr. LeBlanc posted on Instagram. Since then, he has stayed under the radar and out of the public eye.

However, photos of the Joey star recently surfaced, and they reportedly have his Friends costars worried and reaching out.

According to an exclusive report from In Touch, his co-stars think he looks exhausted and unhealthy, and they want to help him in any way they can.

“Nobody’s body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle, that’s not what’s going on here,” the insider assures. “What’s concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he’s such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next.” “He’s been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry,” the source continues, “but aside from that, he’s just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing.” “That’s just plain sad for everyone to see,” the source adds.

Despite keeping to himself, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow have all let the Man With a Plan star know that they are there for him, whenever he needs them.

The source added that, since Perry’s death, Mr. LeBlanc has gone from an upbeat person to a man who does not feel like he deserves to be in the company of those who love him the most.

Arrests, Guilty Pleas, and Upcoming Trials

Two months after his head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced that the Mr. Sunshine star had died from the “acute effects” of ketamine, a powerful anesthetic. Then, in May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced a joint investigation into Perry’s death. They were determined to find out how Perry had gotten his hands on such a lethal amount of ketamine, which can typically only be obtained by a doctor.

Just three months after launching the investigation, multiple arrests were made in connection with Mr. Perry’s death. Police arrested two doctors, a middleman, the “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood, and Perry’s own assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

During their investigation, police and the DEA uncovered text messages between Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia. The two called Mr. Perry a “moron” and spoke about how much ketamine they could sell to him and how much money they could get for him. Instead of seeing the actor as an addict who had relapsed, they focused on making him a “repeat customer.”

Dr. Chavez has pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and he faces up to ten years in prison. Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming (the middleman), have also pleaded guilty to the charges against them. They both face between 15 and 25 years in prison.

Dr. Plasencia and the “Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha, have pleaded not guilty to the charges they are facing, and they face the most amount of time in prison. The disgraced doctor and the drug dealer both face up to life in prison if found guilty.

If you or a loved one is experiencing or affected by a mental health, substance use, or suicidal crisis, please call or text ‘988’ (or chat online on 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s website) for free, confidential, and immediate help.