Disney Pulls the Plug on Dining Reservations Effective Immediately

A Disneyland Park just pulled the plug on dining reservations from the official My Disney Experience app.

A Disney Park Just Ended Your Ability To Make Dining Reservations on the Mobile App: Here’s Why

It’s 6:55 p.m., and thousands of Disney fans are already refreshing their screens, anxiously waiting for a chance to book Walt Disney World’s newest dining spot. Just five minutes later, confusion and frustration begin to ripple through the community—what used to be a simple tap in the My Disney Experience app now suddenly redirects to a web browser.

If you’ve ever planned a Disney trip, you know how intense the dining reservation game can get. Securing a seat at the hottest new restaurant isn’t just about food—it’s about bragging rights, tradition, and making memories. But now, right before the second attempt to open Beak and Barrel reservations, Disney has quietly pulled the dining reservation search tool from its mobile app.

So, what happened here—and more importantly—how do you still grab that coveted table? Let’s break it down.

Dining Reservations Vanish from the My Disney Experience App

In June, Disney rolled out a major dining search update that gave guests more control than ever: better filters, a streamlined interface, and expanded availability options. It was a welcome upgrade, especially for those trying to snag hard-to-get seats at spots like Cinderella’s Royal Table or Space 220.

But as of this morning, those features are gone from the app. Now, when guests tap “Check Dining Availability” or “Reserve Dining”, the app kicks them over to a web browser. While Mobile Order and other features remain intact, the once-seamless dining search experience has effectively been removed from the app altogether.

How to Make Disney Dining Reservations Now

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World soon, here’s the new process:

Use a Web Browser: Start your reservation search at DisneyWorld.com or the browser page the app directs you to.

Plan Ahead: Popular restaurants often disappear within minutes of opening, so set alarms for 6:00 a.m. EST, when most reservations drop.

Stack Your Options: Search by both restaurant and time windows to maximize your chances.

Don’t Panic: If your preferred time isn’t available, check back frequently. Disney often releases more slots closer to the date.

💡 Pro Tip: Keep multiple devices open (phone, laptop, tablet) during peak reservation drops to boost your odds.

Insider Hacks to Score the Impossible Reservation

Disney pros know the real tricks:

Refresh, Refresh, Refresh: Open tabs for multiple restaurants and keep reloading—cancellations happen fast.

Leverage the Walk-Up Waitlist: Many restaurants open walk-up lists on the day of your visit through the app.

Check Odd Times: 2:30 p.m. or 9:45 p.m. slots are more likely to be available than prime dinner hours.

Consider Lounges: Spots like Nomad Lounge or Tune-In Lounge often serve similar menus without the reservation stress.

Why This Change Matters to Disney Fans

This isn’t just a technical shift—it hits at the heart of Disney trip planning. Dining has always been one of the biggest stress points for guests, with entire vacation itineraries built around it.

The fact that Disney quietly pulled the feature just hours before Beak and Barrel’s second reservation attempt feels like a calculated move to avoid another meltdown like the one on August 14th, when the first attempt failed due to technical issues.

Fans are split. Some appreciate a simpler, more stable web-based system, while others feel it’s another step backward for convenience in an era when Disney has pushed everything digital. Social media chatter shows a mix of frustration, relief, and plenty of speculation about whether this is a temporary patch—or the new normal.

The Bottom Line for This Disneyland Change

For now, if you’re hoping to book Beak and Barrel—or any Disney dining spot—you’ll need to ditch the app and head to your web browser. While it’s an adjustment, knowing the system ahead of time gives you the edge over less-prepared guests.

Disney has always demanded strategy from its fans, and this latest update proves that even in 2025, a successful Disney trip is all about preparation, timing, and insider know-how.