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Disney Pulls the Plug on Dining Reservations Effective Immediately

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Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A white plate holds three waffles shaped like cartoon mouse faces, a fun treat often enjoyed with the Disney Dining Plan, accompanied by several strips of crispy bacon. A syrup container is partially visible in the background at Disneyland California, a Disney park.

Credit: Disney

A Disneyland Park just pulled the plug on dining reservations from the official My Disney Experience app.

Walt Disney - A Magical Life at the Main Street Opera House in Disneyland, a Disney park in California.
Credit: Disney

A Disney Park Just Ended Your Ability To Make Dining Reservations on the Mobile App: Here’s Why

It’s 6:55 p.m., and thousands of Disney fans are already refreshing their screens, anxiously waiting for a chance to book Walt Disney World’s newest dining spot. Just five minutes later, confusion and frustration begin to ripple through the community—what used to be a simple tap in the My Disney Experience app now suddenly redirects to a web browser.

If you’ve ever planned a Disney trip, you know how intense the dining reservation game can get. Securing a seat at the hottest new restaurant isn’t just about food—it’s about bragging rights, tradition, and making memories. But now, right before the second attempt to open Beak and Barrel reservations, Disney has quietly pulled the dining reservation search tool from its mobile app.

So, what happened here—and more importantly—how do you still grab that coveted table? Let’s break it down.

Women drink at Disney California Adventure Food and Wine at Disneyland at this Californian Disney Resort.
Credit: Disney

Dining Reservations Vanish from the My Disney Experience App

In June, Disney rolled out a major dining search update that gave guests more control than ever: better filters, a streamlined interface, and expanded availability options. It was a welcome upgrade, especially for those trying to snag hard-to-get seats at spots like Cinderella’s Royal Table or Space 220.

But as of this morning, those features are gone from the app. Now, when guests tap “Check Dining Availability” or “Reserve Dining”, the app kicks them over to a web browser. While Mobile Order and other features remain intact, the once-seamless dining search experience has effectively been removed from the app altogether.

Mickey Mouse stands in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, Disneyland Resort
Credit: Disney

How to Make Disney Dining Reservations Now

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World soon, here’s the new process:

  • Use a Web Browser: Start your reservation search at DisneyWorld.com or the browser page the app directs you to.

  • Plan Ahead: Popular restaurants often disappear within minutes of opening, so set alarms for 6:00 a.m. EST, when most reservations drop.

  • Stack Your Options: Search by both restaurant and time windows to maximize your chances.

  • Don’t Panic: If your preferred time isn’t available, check back frequently. Disney often releases more slots closer to the date.

💡 Pro Tip: Keep multiple devices open (phone, laptop, tablet) during peak reservation drops to boost your odds.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, dressed in matching blue outfits with star patterns, pose cheerfully in an outdoor park setting. Trees and a blue sky with some clouds are visible in the background at this Disney Resort.
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Insider Hacks to Score the Impossible Reservation

Disney pros know the real tricks:

  • Refresh, Refresh, Refresh: Open tabs for multiple restaurants and keep reloading—cancellations happen fast.

  • Leverage the Walk-Up Waitlist: Many restaurants open walk-up lists on the day of your visit through the app.

  • Check Odd Times: 2:30 p.m. or 9:45 p.m. slots are more likely to be available than prime dinner hours.

  • Consider Lounges: Spots like Nomad Lounge or Tune-In Lounge often serve similar menus without the reservation stress.

A group photo of Disney Resort characters in front of Cinderella Castle. From left to right: Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy.
Credit: Disney

Why This Change Matters to Disney Fans

This isn’t just a technical shift—it hits at the heart of Disney trip planning. Dining has always been one of the biggest stress points for guests, with entire vacation itineraries built around it.

The fact that Disney quietly pulled the feature just hours before Beak and Barrel’s second reservation attempt feels like a calculated move to avoid another meltdown like the one on August 14th, when the first attempt failed due to technical issues.

Fans are split. Some appreciate a simpler, more stable web-based system, while others feel it’s another step backward for convenience in an era when Disney has pushed everything digital. Social media chatter shows a mix of frustration, relief, and plenty of speculation about whether this is a temporary patch—or the new normal.

A wide shot of the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California.
Credit: Disney

The Bottom Line for This Disneyland Change

For now, if you’re hoping to book Beak and Barrel—or any Disney dining spot—you’ll need to ditch the app and head to your web browser. While it’s an adjustment, knowing the system ahead of time gives you the edge over less-prepared guests.

Disney has always demanded strategy from its fans, and this latest update proves that even in 2025, a successful Disney trip is all about preparation, timing, and insider know-how.

in Disneyland Resort

Tagged:Disney Guests

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

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