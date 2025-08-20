Disneyland Just Closed One of Its Most Popular Rides

One of the most popular attractions at Disneyland is now closed.

Related: Disney Confirms Theme Park Hiatus, Not Returning Until 2026

Guests will find all kinds of incredible rides, attractions, roller coasters, shows, and other experiences at Disneyland. Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disney’s original Southern California resort is home to dozens of classic attractions and modern marvels.

Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, “its’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, Alice in Wonderland, and Matterhorn Bobsleds are likely the most “iconic” of the bunch, though there are several more contemporary attractions that are becoming more popular every year.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has been a massive hit since it opened at the resort in 2023. In 2024, Disneyland welcomed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a fun twist on Disney’s classic Splash Mountain log flume ride.

However, Disneyland’s Cars Land continues to be one of the resort’s biggest attractions, mainly due to its premier ride, Radiator Springs Racers.

This Car-themed thrill ride has become a staple and is often ranked as one of the best in the entire resort, though guests won’t be riding it anytime soon.

Radiator Springs Racers Now Closed for Refurbishment

Related: Disneyland to Close Resort Location in 2026, Likely Forever

Radiator Springs Racers closed on August 18, 2025, for refurbishment. The attraction is scheduled to reopen on September 26, though this date is subject to change.

This means guests will have to go without Radiator Springs Racers for a little over a month.

During the closure, Radiator Springs Racers will receive lighting and audio upgrades and a resurfaced track.

Radiator Springs Racers is by far one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland. What makes this ride so unique and exciting is that it’s meant to be a race to the finish. Two ride vehicles traverse the track at the same time.

Like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney utilizes a randomly generated profile to determine the winner, making each spin on Radiator Springs Racers a new adventure.

Guests have a lot to look forward to at Disneyland in the coming years. In 2026, work will begin on Disneyland’s upcoming Avatar-themed expansion. Similar to Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland’s Pandora will transport guests to the incredible world of James Cameron’s epic sci-fi series.

To make way for Pandora, Monsters Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue will close.

A new attraction inspired by Coco is also being developed for Disneyland Resort.

Do you enjoy Radiator Springs Racers? What is your favorite ride at Disneyland?