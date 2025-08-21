After Its Initial Failure To Launch, Disney’s Reservation System Locks Guests Out of the Beak and Barrel After an Hour

After Disney World initially failed to launch its reservation system for the new Beak and Barrel bar at Magic Kingdom, something became very clear when it opened last night: Disney Adults are dying to get into this Pirates of the Caribbean-themed area.

Credit: Disney

Last week, the Disney World dining reservation system went down shortly before 6 a.m. EST when reservations were set to open. Guests would have been able to make reservations for the Beak and Barrel when it opened on August 29, and guests could have made their reservations for the new bar during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party.

Later in the morning, Disney World was able to bring the reservation system back online, but without reservations for the Beak and Barrel. A little after 1 p.m., Disney announced that reservations for the Beak and Barrel would not open as planned on August 14.

Credit: Disney

A day later, Disney announced on its website that reservations will open sometime this week. The website did not give a specific date, but Disney said it would take the weekend to work through the “technical issues” that caused the website to crash. Disney also said it would give guests plenty of advanced notice before opening the reservations for the Beak and Barrel.

With the new reservation system up and running, Disney opened it to the world yesterday with a virtual waiting room. However, that didn’t stop the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar from nearly selling out after an hour.

Credit: Disney / edited by Inside the Magic

With the new queue system open for an hour, nearly all reservations for all party sizes were sold out through September. Some reservations were open for specific party sizes in mid-October, but that was all that remained.

Yesterday, the reservation window was only open through October 19, with more reservations available daily. These reservations were also available for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, with the Beak and Barrel remaining open until Midnight on the days of the ticket event.

Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

There is some slight good news for guests who wanted to spend some time at the bar when they attended the party; there is still some time to get a reservation for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’s later dates. Otherwise, guests must hope for a cancellation to open up to get into the new Magic Kingdom bar.

The Beak and Barrel opens to the public on Friday, August 29.

What was your experience like with the Beak and Barrel reservation system? Let us know in the comments.