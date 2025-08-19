Disney World’s Long-Rumored ‘Villains Land’ Gets Official Update

We have an update on one of Walt Disney World’s longest-rumored expansions.

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There is a ton happening all around Walt Disney World at the moment, with construction taking place inside each of the resort’s four theme parks. From exciting new worlds to explore to brand-new themed entertainment, guests have a lot to look forward to in the coming decade.

However, for most fans, no project tops Disney World’s elusive and mysterious new Villains Land.

Walt Disney World’s Villains Land

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Like many of Disney World’s ongoing projects, Villains Land was officially unveiled during Disney’s D23 event in August 2024. Disney holds some form of D23 event each year, with last year’s conference perhaps being one of the biggest the company has ever put together.

Last year, Disney laid most of its cards on the table, revealing several exciting and game-changing projects for its Florida and California theme park resorts. Arguably, the most exciting project revealed of the night was a new Monsters Inc.-themed land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The new land takes inspiration from Monstropolis, the fictional city seen in Pixar’s classic animated film, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the world Mike, Sully, and the rest of the Monsters Inc. crew call home.

Other projects, like Magic Kingdom’s new Cars-themed hub, Piston Peak, were slightly more divisive. While fans are eager to see how an East Coast Cars land turns out, there has been immense backlash regarding Disney’s decision to close Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America and, in turn, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat.

However, none of the announcements made during D23 were as unexpected or surprising as Villains Land. This project has been one of the resort’s longest-rumored expansions, with fans discussing the possibility of a land based on Disney’s cast of villains for decades.

It’s all now finally happening, though information remains scarce. However, Disney recently filed a permit revealing a few details tied to Villains Land.

Disney Files New Permit for Villains Land and Cars Expansion

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Walt Disney Imagineering has filed a new permit with the South Florida Water Management District detailing the addition of two new buildings at Stolport. Stolport serves as one of the primary Disney Imagineering operations based at Walt Disney World and is located near the Transportation and Ticket Center.

The newly filed permit, codenamed “Project K,” calls for new infrastructure to support the construction of two new buildings.

Planned work includes updating existing control structures, installing new drainage systems, building new parking areas, and modifying retention ponds.

These installations are related to Disney World’s upcoming Villains Land and the resort’s other ongoing projects.

The permit is one small part of Disney’s ongoing effort to transform multiple areas in Walt Disney World. New Imagineering buildings are also being constructed near Animal Kingdom’s Tropical Americas expansion.

Which Walt Disney World project are you most looking forward to?