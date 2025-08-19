A Viral Disney Breakdown Left Riders Crawling to Finish Line

You’ll never believe what happened with this popular Disneyland ride.

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The Disney theme parks are full of incredible attractions, ranging from classic dark rides to thrilling roller coasters. There’s so much to do during a day at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, so much in fact that it can be quite hard to fit it all in one trip.

This is why annual passes are so popular, as they allow fans to return to the parks and enjoy things they may have missed or simply want to do again.

When visiting the Disney parks and resorts, travelers often picture the perfect vacation. From magical experiences to lifelong memories, a Disney vacation is usually perfect—until it isn’t.

Sometimes, even the Disney parks and resorts can run out of pixie dust. From parade floats getting stuck to fistfights on Main Street, U.S.A., sometimes guests experience quite the opposite of “perfect.”

Ride breakdowns are also something guests may encounter during their time at Disney. However, we’ve never quite seen something like this happen.

Several years ago, a video went viral showing a bizarre malfunction on Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland. The ride didn’t stop or break; in fact, it kept moving, but at an incredibly slow pace.

Guests are meant to “race” each other, but this all came to a halt for these unlucky riders.

A video of the incident was shared by TikTok user _samiijane.

definitely not faster than McQueen #disneyland #dca #disneyparks#distok #disneyfyp #radiatorspringsracers #disneyrides #pov #fail #fyp

The rather hilarious video gained a lot of traction on TikTok, receiving nearly three million likes and thousands of comments.

The user said they did not know what caused the issue, but they were allowed to ride the attraction again so they could get the “full experience.”

Based on Pixar’s Cars franchise, Radiator Springs Racers is one of the most popular and iconic rides at Disneyland. Much like Lightning McQueen, speed is key for this attraction, making this incident that much funnier.

Have you ever experienced something like this on this ride? Let us know in the comments below!