Disney World Confirms Another Resort Closure Coming This September

Disney has confirmed another resort closure in Florida.

Related: Anchors Aweigh! Disney Cruise Line’s Fall 2026–Spring 2027 Sailings Are Here

Walt Disney World has announced another closure, adding to the resort’s growing list of refurbishments, overhauls, and updates.

At the Magic Kingdom, work is continuing on replacing the park’s Rivers of America. This man-made river flowed throughout the park for decades, but closed this summer along with Tom Sawyer Island and Liberty Square Riverboat.

Work is also ongoing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, with each park set to receive a brand-new land.

However, guests should be aware that there are several hotel updates in the pipeline too, ranging from full-fledged redesigns to minor renovations.

Disney has relatively big plans for its Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort, which will soon be down one pool slide.

Samawati Pool Slide Closing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Related: From Disney’s Magical Express to Mears Connect: Embracing Transportation Change

Starting September 8, 2025, the Samawati Springs Pool Slide at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will close for maintenance. This water play area is found on the Kidani village side of the resort.

Disney tells guests that they will be able to use the waterslide at the Uzima Springs Pool, located at Jambo House, during this time. Both pools will remain open as work continues.

There is currently no known reopening date for the slide.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is just one of dozens of hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property, but it’s arguably one of the most unique. The hotel opened in April 2001, just a few years after its namesake, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, opened at Walt Disney World.

The wildlife-themed hotel serves as an extension of this theme park and also acts as a bold experiment by Disney. See, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge isn’t just another luxury hotel; it’s an authentic working wildlife exhibit.

Much like Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom, guests staying at Animal Kingdom Lodge can see dozens of different species of African wildlife. Those looking for the ultimate zoo experience can book special rooms that feature balconies directly connected to the exhibit.

The work on the pool slide is one of several things Disney intends to give some TLC, with an extensive hotel renovation beginning later this year.

Starting in October, Disney will begin a months-long renovation project of Kidani Village at Animal Kingdom Lodge, which will continue through May 2026.

After completing the Kidani Village side, Disney will begin work at Jambo House. This portion of the renovation will last through January 2027.

Other hotel refurbishments are continuing across various Disney World Resort hotels, including at Pop Century, which is set to get a refreshed lobby. Work also continues on the ongoing renovation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, one of three hotels connected to Walt Disney World’s Monorail. Alongside new features and furnishings, Disney’s Grand Floridian will get its own lobby bar.

Have you ever spent the night at Animal Kingdom Lodge? What is your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotel?