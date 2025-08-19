From Disney’s Magical Express to Mears Connect: Embracing Transportation Change

Whether you have ridden or heard of Mears Connect – did you know that Mears Connect is an old trusted and faithful friend? That’s right, the company that owned and operated the fleet, managed logistics, and professional drivers for Disney’s Magical Express is the same company that brings you Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine.

Enter the New Era with Familiar Faces & Trusted Service

Mears Connect—the evolution of the service so many guests had come to rely on. Operated by the same experienced leadership team that once operated Disney’s Magical Express, Mears Connect offers the same professional, safe, and time-tested airport shuttle transportation that made its predecessor a guest favorite.

And here’s the magical part: many of the same friendly drivers who once greeted guests are still behind the wheel today. The buses may look slightly different, but their commitment to delivering friendly, efficient service hasn’t changed.

In fact, Mears Connect is a hospitality-forward company, which stems from over eighty years in business, delivering impeccable customer experiences across their charter motor coach bus group transportation, private car service and Orlando airport shuttle businesses.

Where Mears Connect Takes You

Mears Connect continues to operate a reliable transportation service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the following destinations:

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels

Select hotels in the surrounding Disney area

With over forty resorts serviced in the Walt Disney World corridor, which is more than the now sunset Disney’s Magical Express serviced, Mears Connect ensures you get to the heart of the magic with ease, comfort, and the confidence that comes from riding with Orlando’s most experienced transportation provider.

Why Travelers Still Choose Mears

Mears has been synonymous with transportation excellence in Central Florida for decades. With a reputation built on safety, punctuality, and professionalism, Mears Connect is more than just a shuttle—it’s the continuation of a guest-first philosophy that began with Disney’s Magical Express.

Travelers today can still expect:

Professional Drivers : Many are the same faces you remember.

Clean, Comfortable Motor Coaches : Offering plenty of luggage storage space, air conditioning, spacious seating, and ADA-friendly and family-friendly transportation.

Reliable Scheduling : Designed to minimize wait times and maximize vacation time. Mears Connect does not close and will be there for you should you experience travel delays.

Seamless Booking : Easy online reservations with 24/7 customer support.

What’s New?

Mears Connect now operates a second location in Terminal C.

Delivery of confirmation and boarding pass documents by email.

Electronic check-in and communications on the day of your travel.

Vehicle tracking on hotel departure day.

An express service option to expedite your departure time and minimize your travel time on the vehicle.

Enhanced technology to make your travel as smooth as can be.

Continuing the Magic

While Disney’s Magical Express may no longer be running, the magic of a warm welcome and stress-free arrival lives on with Mears Connect. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a Disney veteran, you can rest easy knowing that Mears continues to provide the same trusted, guest-centered transportation that has moved generations of Disney travelers.

Ready to Ride?

For more information or to book your Mears Connect shuttle, visit www.MearsConnect.com.