Disney World Issues Warning to All Guests Ahead of Moderate Stays

When it comes to staying at Walt Disney World, guests are spoiled for choice.

Disney resorts come in all shapes and sizes, each designed to fit a different kind of vacation style. Value resorts are colorful, family-friendly, and easy on the wallet. Deluxe resorts bring that extra level of luxury, with incredible dining, bigger rooms, and some of the best transportation perks on property. Right in between are Disney’s Moderate resorts—perfect for those who want a step up from the basics without splurging all the way into deluxe territory.

Moderate resorts have long been a sweet spot for many families. You’ll usually get larger rooms than the value resorts, plus a calmer atmosphere, themed pools, and often a boat or extra transportation option.

Port Orleans—made up of Riverside and French Quarter—has always been a favorite in this category. With its charming design, lush landscaping, and peaceful riverside setting, it feels like you’re worlds away from the hustle of the parks, even though you’re just minutes from Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Disney’s New Warning

That’s why Disney’s latest update caught the attention of fans. The company has officially issued a notice to all guests staying at Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter this fall. From August 26 through the end of September 2025, the lobby will be undergoing work. While the space will remain open, guests are being warned that they may “see or hear” maintenance during daytime hours.

“While Guests may see or hear maintenance in the area during daytime hours, the lobby will remain open during construction and all amenities will be available,” Disney shared.

In other words, if you were planning to relax in the lobby with a coffee or wait for friends, don’t be surprised if the experience is a little noisier than expected.

This type of message is Disney’s way of giving guests a heads-up, something you don’t always see with smaller changes. It may not sound like a major deal at first, but anyone who has stayed at a resort during refurbishment knows the atmosphere can feel different when construction is going on.

What’s Already Changed at French Quarter

This isn’t the first update Port Orleans – French Quarter has seen lately. Earlier this year, Disney wrapped up refurbishment work on more than 1,000 rooms across the resort, giving them a fresh look and updated features. The changes were well-received by guests, many of whom loved the fact that Disney kept the New Orleans charm while modernizing the spaces.

Over at Riverside, its sister resort, the Magnolia Bend section is still undergoing extended room refurbishments that will continue into early 2026. On top of that, guests may remember that a bridge at Port Orleans had to be repaired in July after a truck accident caused unexpected damage. It’s clear that this resort has been through quite a season of upgrades and fixes, making this new lobby project just another step in the ongoing effort to keep things fresh.

Why French Quarter Stands Out

Despite the temporary disruption, Port Orleans – French Quarter remains one of the most unique moderate resorts Disney has to offer. Its smaller size is a huge plus—everything is close together, so you won’t be stuck walking long distances just to get to the food court or bus stop. The resort’s theming, inspired by the French Quarter of New Orleans, is charming and full of character, from the wrought-iron balconies to the Mardi Gras touches around every corner.

And then there are the little things that make French Quarter feel special. Guests rave about the beignets, a must-try snack that’s exclusive to this resort. There’s also the Sassagoula River Cruise, a boat that takes you directly to Disney Springs, making shopping and dining trips extra convenient. The pool, themed with sea serpents and jazz touches, is another highlight for families looking to cool off after a long park day.

Should You Worry About Your Stay?

If you have a trip planned during the refurbishment window, Disney is making it clear that you won’t lose access to the lobby or any amenities. The warning is simply about noise and the presence of work during the day. For some guests, this may barely register as a disruption—especially if you spend most of your time at the parks. But if lounging around the resort is a big part of your Disney vacation, it’s something to keep in mind.

The bigger picture here is that Disney continues to invest in its moderate resorts, making sure they stay appealing for years to come. While no one likes the idea of construction, the payoff is usually worth it. French Quarter has already seen its rooms transformed, and this next phase ensures that the main building gets the same refreshed feel.

So, while Disney is waving the warning flag for now, it’s safe to say Port Orleans – French Quarter will remain a fan-favorite destination—just with a little extra background noise this fall.