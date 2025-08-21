Disney’s Secret “Evil” Theme Park Character Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Did you know there’s an “evil” version of Figment hiding inside one of Disney’s theme parks?

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The Disney parks are known for their classic and thrilling attractions, fun live entertainment, and delicious food and drinks. But one thing you can’t miss are all the iconic characters that are found in the parks.

From Kylo Ren and Rey at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Buzz Lightyear at Tomorrowland and, of course, the big cheese himself, Mickey Mouse, there is a wide range of characters you can see while visiting the Disney parks. However, perhaps one of the most popular and beloved characters can be found at EPCOT in the Imagination Pavilion.

While Journey Into Imagination with Figment may be a “love it or hate it” kind of attraction, there’s no denying the popularity and cult-like status guests and fans have for Figment. The adorable purple creature (dinosaur? dragon?) has become EPCOT’s unofficial mascot, with guests flocking to buy anything with his face on it.

In the past, guests have waited multiple hours just to buy a popcorn bucket themed to this lovable character. But did you know that Figment is also represented at another Disney park?

In a photo shared by theme park travel guide Chris Explorer, guests may recognize a familiar face hiding at Tokyo Disneyland.

The statue bears a striking resemblance to that of Disney’s iconic purple creature.

Did you know we have Figment at Tokyo Disneyland?

Did you know we have Figment at Tokyo Disneyland? pic.twitter.com/EXOM4mlX47 — Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) January 22, 2022

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Figment takes the form of a gargoyle inside Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disney. The figure has been lovingly referred to as “Evil Figment,” something even former Imagineers have alluded to.

So there you have it, Tokyo Disneyland has an “evil” version of Disney’s beloved Figment.

As stated earlier, Figment has become an icon for EPCOT and Walt Disney World. However, the character has endured somewhat of a sad fate, with fans often claiming his attraction is dated and nowhere near the level of what it once was.

Fans are hopeful Disney has some plans in store for Journey Into Imagination with Figment, but for now, things remain quiet.

Have you ever visited the Tokyo Disneyland Resort? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments below.