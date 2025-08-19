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Demolition Process Begins on Legendary Universal Studios Attraction

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Posted on by Luke Dammann
Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders (Guests) posing outside Universal Studios Florida

Credit: Universal

Are you ready to say goodbye to this classic Universal Studios ride?

A tall, red and yellow roller coaster features a steep vertical drop and multiple loops, set against a blue sky with a few palm trees and greenery visible on the sides.
Credit: Inside the Magic

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Guests have seen a lot come and go at Universal Orlando Resort. From classics like Jaws and Kongfrontation to more thrilling adventures like Dueling Dragons and Back to the Future: The Ride, a lot has changed, closed, or been updated over the last few decades at Universal’s Florida theme park resort.

Universal Orlando is undergoing many updates right now, with expansions reportedly already planned for Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe.

This summer, Universal Orlando said goodbye to its Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, a staple of the resort for many years. The thrill ride closed permanently on August 18, 2025, marking the end of an era for both Universal Studios and roller coaster fans.

Reddit user The_Music_Guy_2025 shared a photo of the coaster, revealing that walls now surround the entire base of the attraction. Demolition on the ride is likely to start soon.

And the demolition begins…
byu/The_Music_Guy_2025 inUniversalOrlando

Related: Walt Disney World Expected To Raise Wait Times in 2025 Update

Universal filed a demolition permit for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit earlier this year.

While Rip Ride Rockit certainly was not one of Universal’s most beloved roller coasters, especially when stacked up to newer additions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, it still managed to carve out a place inside the hearts of many theme park enthusiasts.

The attraction had been part of Universal Orlando Resort since 2009.

Complaints about the coaster’s roughness continued to pour in over the years. Rip Ride Rockit also endured extended downtime and frequent breakdowns.

Soon, the coaster will be demolished, giving way to a mysterious new attraction.

Codenamed “Project 830,” little is known about what exactly this project entails. Rumors point toward a possible Ghostbusters-themed ride.

Stardust Racers at Epic Universe Universal Orlando
Credit: Universal

Guests will find a lot of roller coaster fun at Universal Orlando Resort. Many have labeled Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers one of the best coasters in the country, a high bar when considering both Hagrid’s and VelociCoaster sit just a few miles away, as does Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

Other popular attractions at Epic Universe include Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Based on recent comments by Universal, guests can seemingly expect to see Epic Universe expand in the near future.

What these projects will be is unknown, though rumored expansions include a possible Wicked land, as well as a new area based on Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda.

Will you miss Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit?

in Universal Orlando

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

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