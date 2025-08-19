Demolition Process Begins on Legendary Universal Studios Attraction

Are you ready to say goodbye to this classic Universal Studios ride?

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Guests have seen a lot come and go at Universal Orlando Resort. From classics like Jaws and Kongfrontation to more thrilling adventures like Dueling Dragons and Back to the Future: The Ride, a lot has changed, closed, or been updated over the last few decades at Universal’s Florida theme park resort.

Universal Orlando is undergoing many updates right now, with expansions reportedly already planned for Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe.

This summer, Universal Orlando said goodbye to its Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, a staple of the resort for many years. The thrill ride closed permanently on August 18, 2025, marking the end of an era for both Universal Studios and roller coaster fans.

Reddit user The_Music_Guy_2025 shared a photo of the coaster, revealing that walls now surround the entire base of the attraction. Demolition on the ride is likely to start soon.

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Universal filed a demolition permit for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit earlier this year.

While Rip Ride Rockit certainly was not one of Universal’s most beloved roller coasters, especially when stacked up to newer additions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, it still managed to carve out a place inside the hearts of many theme park enthusiasts.

The attraction had been part of Universal Orlando Resort since 2009.

Complaints about the coaster’s roughness continued to pour in over the years. Rip Ride Rockit also endured extended downtime and frequent breakdowns.

Soon, the coaster will be demolished, giving way to a mysterious new attraction.

Codenamed “Project 830,” little is known about what exactly this project entails. Rumors point toward a possible Ghostbusters-themed ride.

Guests will find a lot of roller coaster fun at Universal Orlando Resort. Many have labeled Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers one of the best coasters in the country, a high bar when considering both Hagrid’s and VelociCoaster sit just a few miles away, as does Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

Other popular attractions at Epic Universe include Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Based on recent comments by Universal, guests can seemingly expect to see Epic Universe expand in the near future.

What these projects will be is unknown, though rumored expansions include a possible Wicked land, as well as a new area based on Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda.

Will you miss Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit?