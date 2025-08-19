Could ‘Batman’ (1989) Land Be Heading to Universal Studios Great Britain?

Universal Studios is bringing its first full-scale theme park resort to the U.K. with Universal Studios Great Britain in Bedfordshire, and speculation has already begun about what intellectual properties could make the leap from screen to attraction.

While Jurassic World, The Lord of the Rings, and Paddington have all been floated as possible contenders for future lands, none of those have been confirmed. But there’s another franchise with a strong claim to theme park treatment: Tim Burton’s Batman films.

Released in 1989 and 1992, Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns remain two of the most distinct superhero films ever made, anchored by Michael Keaton’s brooding take on the Dark Knight and Jack Nicholson’s larger-than-life Joker.

The movies created an aesthetic that was both comic book fantasy and gothic fairy tale, with towering cityscapes, noir-inspired alleyways, and a moody orchestral score by Danny Elfman. Despite the films’ enduring popularity, the so-called “Burtonverse” has never been translated into a large-scale theme park attraction.

Batman: The Ride at Six Flags

There is, however, Batman: The Ride, which debuted at Six Flags Great America in 1992 and made history as the world’s first inverted roller coaster. Inspired by Tim Burton’s Batman (1989), the attraction’s queue attempts to immerse guests in Gotham City—transitioning from a bright park to a darker, crime-ridden landscape.

Designed after Nigel Phelps’ art direction from the film, details include bullet-riddled police cars, storm-drain entrances, and a Batcave loading area complete with a replica Batsuit. However, despite its cinematic nods, the coaster doesn’t fully lean into the aesthetics of the movies.

Batman: Knight Flight at Warner Bros. World

Of course, there’s also Batman: Knight Flight at Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi. The high-speed ride through the skies of Gotham boasts the Tim Burton/Michael Keaton logo, however, it pays homage to many other iterations of the Caped Crusader.

The Potential For a Batman (1989) Land at Universal Studios

The absence of a full-fledged Batman (1989) attraction and/or themed land makes the upcoming Bedfordshire resort a fascinating possibility. A Batman land modeled on Burton’s Gotham could rival the immersive environments of Universal Studios’ The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The design potential is enormous: a cobbled Gotham square with looming Art Deco towers, neon-lit nightclubs, and even a Bat-Signal illuminating the sky above the park.

Imagine attractions that drop guests into the action of Burton’s films: a dark ride through Gotham City with Joker’s henchmen wreaking havoc, a Penguin-themed water attraction weaving through frozen sewers, or even a simulator Batmobile chase with Keaton’s sleek 1989 ride.

Add themed dining—perhaps a villainous ice lounge inspired by Penguin’s lair or a Joker-themed funhouse eatery—and the concept becomes even more enticing.

No Attractions or Lands Have Been Confirmed Yet

Of course, Universal has given no indication that Batman is part of its plans, and Warner Bros. (the studio behind Batman) has its own licensing considerations. Still, Universal Studios GB is being pitched as a resort that will appeal to both U.K. locals and global audiences when it opens in 2031, and few properties hold the same cross-generational appeal as Burton’s Batman.

Whether it happens or not, the possibility highlights just how much potential Universal’s Bedfordshire project holds. Thirty-five years on, Burton’s Gotham may finally have a shot at becoming real.

Would you like to see Batman (1989) in Universal Studios GB? Do you think it could work? Let us know in the comments down below!