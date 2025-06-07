Transgender Influencer Filmed Them in the Bathrooms at Disney World, Now They’re ‘Exploring Legal Options’

Transgender influencer Lily Trino could be in serious legal jeopardy after filming herself in the bathrooms at Walt Disney World. In the photos/videos, Trino is rating the bathrooms as the parks, while other guests are seen in the background of those social media images.

After Trino posted them on social media, guests were outraged that she would be filming other guests in the women’s restrooms at Disney World and not making attempts to blur their faces or cut them out of the photos. Now, Trino could be in some legal jeopardy as a result of this latest incident.

According to a new social media post, some of the women seen in the posts are “considering their legal options,” which include pressing charges against Trino but more likely would be a civil lawsuit for invasion of privacy and inflicting emotional distress. A civil lawsuit would appear to be the most likely outcome if the women choose to seek legal remedies.

Female Disney fans also call on Disney World to take action and ban Trino from the parks for filming and posting photos/videos from the women’s restrooms showing other guests. However, Disney has not commented on this situation.

Florida Laws

Trino may have violated two separate Florida laws by taking the photos/videos in the restrooms. In 2023, Florida passed the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act, which mandates that “individuals must use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that correspond to their sex assigned at birth.” This law applies to “some” private, public, and state-licensed facilities.

The law makes it a misdemeanor for a transgender person to use the bathroom consistent with their gender identity. It is unclear if this law covers the bathrooms at Disney World.

Florida Statute 810.145 makes it illegal to videotape and broadcast someone in a bathroom without that person’s consent. In Florida, violating this statute is a felony, which could put Trino in prison for five years and come with a $5,000 fine.

Other Disney Parks Incidents

This is not the first time that Trino has caused a stir at a Disney Park. Last month, she recorded an interaction with a Disney World cast member in which the cast member accidentally misgendered her.

After she was misgendered, Trino returned her food and asked for her money back. The apologetic cast member refunded the money and paid for her drink.

Lilly Tino got mad at Disney and requested a refund after being misgendered pic.twitter.com/SiKo4GRXGa — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 26, 2025

Last year, Trino recorded herself in Disneyland using a corndog and cake pops to describe male anatomy and relating them to her genital surgery. Social media was outraged that Trino would be discussing the male anatomy at Disneyland, where children could be walking by at any moment.

This latest controversy surrounding Trino could be different. Florida’s laws differ significantly from California’s, and Trino violated at least one. Most people on social media were calling for Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to investigate Trino and the recording of unsuspecting Disney World guests in the women’s restroom.