Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Despite Being Told To Stay Away, the LGBTQ+ Community Is Still Coming to Disney World for ‘Gay Days’

in Disney Parks, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
A group of people hold large balloon letters spelling "Disney" in various bright colors.

Credit: Disney

In 2023, the NAACP, Human Rights Campaign, and Equality Florida issued travel warnings for the LGBTQ community heading to the Sunshine State. That warning remains in effect on the NAACP’s website, stating that Florida “is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stand together, both wearing colorful outfits.
Credit: Disney

Last year, Visit Florida, Florida’s official tourism website, quietly removed the LGBTQ Travel section from its website without notifying anyone. The Orlando Sentinel reported that destinations like South Florida, Key West, St Petersburg, and Wilton Manors make millions off LGBTQ travel, and many businesses featured on the Visit Florida website make millions from LGBTQ+ tourism.

Despite those ominous signs from the state, the LGBTQ+ community has still chosen to head to Walt Disney World this coming weekend to celebrate Pride Month. According to Florida Today, more than 180,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community are heading to Central Florida to celebrate “Gay Days” from June 5 to June 8.

A person holds a Mickey Mouse-shaped treat covered in colorful, rainbow sugar. The stripes of color go from red, orange, yellow, green, blue, to purple. The background is blurred, with various bright colors and hints of a festive environment.
Credit: Inside the Magic

While events are scheduled at Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Orlando Resort, none of the three theme parks sponsor them. Unlike its sister park in California, Disney World does not host an official “Gay Day” event, while Disneyland hosts an after-hours Pride Night event in June.

Despite not sanctioning the events, Disney World does release a line of Pride-themed clothing and food items to celebrate Pride Month.

The event schedule is:

Thursday

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom – 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
  • SeaWorld – 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Friday

  • Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Universal Studios’s Islands of Adventure – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday

  • Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom (wear red!) – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Universal Studios – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday

  • Walt Disney World’s EPCOT – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Epic Universe

Disney's pride month food offerings
Credit: Disney

The most impactful event takes place on Saturday at Magic Kingdom. The initial “Gay Day” celebration started in 1991, and event organizers told attendees to “wear red” so they could recognize each other. Now, the day has turned into a massive celebration, with thousands flocking to Magic Kingdom in their red shirts.

Despite the upcoming celebration in Central Florida, there is still concern over heading to the Sunshine State. According to SafeHome.org’s annual rankings of states that are the most friendly to the LGBTQ+ community, Florida ranks dead last. The website states:

cinderella castle lgbtq
Credit: Inside the Magic

Under Governor Ron DeSantis, the Sunshine State has become increasingly cloudy for the LGBTQ+ community. The climate of the state is so comparatively hostile that certain LGBTQ+ advocates and human rights organizations issued a travel advisory for the state. Additionally, Florida has the lowest percentage of hate crime reporting in the country with 44% of law enforcement agencies submitting hate crime data to the FBI in 2023.

Despite the warnings, the LGBTQ+ community will be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Central Florida next weekend, and “Gay Days” will continue.

in Disney Parks, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Tagged:LGBTQIA+PrideWalt Disney World Resort

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!