Transgender Influencer Faces Backlash After Posting Photos From Disney World Restrooms, Including Those of Unsuspecting Guests

Transgender influencer Lily Trino is causing a stir again at Walt Disney World. However, Trino may have broken Florida law this time by taking videos of other Disney World guests inside a women’s restroom.

Earlier this week, Trino posted several videos on social media ranking the women’s bathrooms at Disney World. In the videos, Trino shows herself inside the women’s rooms in the parks, but what makes this different is that other guests can be seen in the background of the videos/photos.

Trino may have violated two separate Florida laws by taking the photos/videos in the restrooms. In 2023, Florida passed the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act, which mandates that “individuals must use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that correspond to their sex assigned at birth.” This law applies to “some” private, public, and state-licensed facilities.

The law makes it a misdemeanor for a transgender person to use the bathroom consistent with their gender identity. It is unclear if this law covers the bathrooms at Disney World.

Florida Statute 810.145 makes it illegal to videotape and broadcast someone in a bathroom without that person’s consent. In Florida, violating this statute is a felony, which could put Trino in prison for five years and come with a $5,000 fine.

This is not the first time that Trino has caused a stir at a Disney Park. Last month, she recorded an interaction with a Disney World cast member in which the cast member accidentally misgendered her.

After she was misgendered, Trino returned her food and asked for her money back. The apologetic cast member refunded the money and paid for her drink.

Social media reactions were mixed. Some felt that Trino had every right to be angered by the cast member’s misgendering, while others thought she overreacted to an innocent mistake that the cast member apologized for.

Last year, Trino recorded herself in Disneyland using a corndog and cake pops to describe male anatomy and relating them to her genital surgery. Social media was outraged that Trino would be discussing the male anatomy at Disneyland, where children could be walking by at any moment.

This latest controversy surrounding Trino could be different. Florida’s laws differ significantly from California’s, and Trino violated at least one. Most people on social media were calling for Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to investigate Trino and the recording of unsuspecting Disney World guests in the women’s restroom.

