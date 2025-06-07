Visitors Agree This Is the Worst Ride at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Is this really the worst ride at Magic Kingdom? Guests think so.

From booking meals and tickets to choosing where to stay, guests have their work cut out for them when it comes to planning a Walt Disney World vacation. Travelers have a wide range of activities, rides, attractions, and experiences to pick from, both inside and outside the main four theme parks, meaning it’s crucial they read up and are well-informed prior to their trip.

Choosing the right restaurants and hotels is a key aspect of a successful Disney World trip, though so is picking which theme parks to visit. Each one has its pros and cons, though there are certain attractions we’d recommend guests skip.

When it comes to the Magic Kingdom, fans seem to agree that one attraction is worse than all the others.

When looking at reviews on Tripadvisor of the Magic Kingdom, we noticed that one attraction has a lower average than the rest: Astro Orbiter.

Astro Orbiter is a spinning carousel-like ride at the Magic Kingdom. The ride is likely one of the first things guests see as they enter Tomorrowland, standing tall above the rest of the futuristic, neon-lit land.

Just like Space Mountain, Astro Orbiter makes space exploration its central theme, though it would be a stretch to call the attraction “immersive.” Astro Orbiter resembles something out of a traditional carnival/fair than some of Magic Kingdom’s other, more highly detailed attractions, though this isn’t to say the ride isn’t fun.

One of Astro Orbiter’s greatest attributes is just how high it takes riders, taking guests to heights of roughly 80 feet in the air. The ride’s spinning feature is also quite thrilling. While Magic Kingdom has two other spiner-style rides, The Magic Carpets of Aladdin and Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Astro Obriter manages to feel the most intense of the bunch.

Astro Orbiter is especially fun at night, with the cool wind and nighttime aesthetic of Magic Kingdom working to create an experience guests are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

However, as we said, Astro Orbiter is the lowest-reviewed ride at Magic Kingdom on Tripadvisor. Some users criticized the attraction for not being a good choice for riders with a fear of heights. Others called out Astro Orbiter’s queue, which has guests wait outside in a small wraparound courtyard before piling into an elevator and waiting some more.

Waiting for Astro Orbiter can be a rough experience, especially if it happens to be a hot and humid day at the Magic Kingdom.

Astro Orbiter opened first in 1974, joining the Magic Kingdom just three years after the park’s grand opening. The ride originally operated under a different name, Star Jets, though the overall experience is essentially the same today. Versions of Astro Orbiter can be found all around the world, including Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris in France, and Shanghai Disneyland in China.

While Astro Orbiter may not be Magic Kingdom’s best attraction, it’s still fun and makes for a unique way to cap off a day at the park. We understand that Magic Kingdom has a lot more to offer, especially when it comes to classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight, but there are still reasons to explore Astro Orbiter and some of the park’s other poorly-received rides.

What is your least favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom?