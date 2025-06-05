5 Things Disney World Must Do To “Restore The Magic”

Disney has started making moves to win fans back—and there’s no doubt that the launch of Epic Universe played a major role in lighting that fire.

While some changes have already kicked in, like new entertainment offerings and summer discounts, many longtime Disney fans feel like there’s still work to be done.

For all the excitement around The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, and a new nighttime parade this July, some visitors remain hesitant. The magic that once felt effortless now feels like it’s being rebuilt brick by brick. And honestly? Some of that damage goes deeper than just shows and fireworks.

Here are five things fans have said they believe Disney World must do if it really wants to “restore the magic”—not just for newcomers, but for the loyal fans who’ve been with them for decades.

1. Bring Back More Family-Friendly Pricing

Let’s just say it: Disney World isn’t cheap. But recently, we’ve seen glimmers of hope. A $99-per-night deal for Disney+ subscribers? Special kids’ ticket promotions? That’s more like it.

If Disney wants to truly welcome more families through its gates again, these kinds of offers need to be available more consistently—not just in summer or during slow periods. When you’re shelling out hundreds per day just to get in the parks, plus meals, merch, and transportation, the magic can get overshadowed by the cost.

Even just a more consistent lineup of limited-time deals would help bridge the gap for many guests who have felt priced out.

2. Honor the Legacy While Embracing the Future

This one’s tricky. Disney has always evolved. But closing iconic attractions like Splash Mountain, Muppet*Vision 3-D, with plans to shutter areas like Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America has left a bad taste in the mouths of some longtime fans, especially those who are big followers of the history of Disney.

There’s a way to move forward without wiping away the past.

Sure, there will always be pushback when something nostalgic disappears. But if Disney finds meaningful ways to honor those classics—through tributes, Easter eggs, or even rotating seasonal experiences—it could go a long way toward building goodwill. And let’s not forget: there are fans who are genuinely excited for the new stuff too. There’s just a very delicate balance to honoring the classics and Walt’s legacy, while also looking toward the future.

3. Bring Back the Magical Express

You’d be surprised how many guests still talk about this one. Magical Express wasn’t flashy. It wasn’t the main event. But it was free, easy, and it felt like the vacation started the moment you landed at MCO.

Taking that away left many guests scrambling to figure out Ubers, Lyfts, rental cars, or paid bus services—none of which had the same charm. Reinstating it (or something similar) would show Disney understands that magic is often found in the details. For families, especially, having that built-in airport transportation gave the entire trip a smoother start.

4. Extend the Magic (Literally)

For a place that built its brand on being open late, Magic Kingdom closing at 10 p.m. most nights feels off. Guests want more time. That extra hour or two means families can enjoy nighttime rides, castle projections, and less stressful evening meals without rushing to the exits.

And what about Animal Kingdom? It regularly closes at 6:00 or 7:00 p.m.—even in the summer. A later closing time would let guests experience attractions like Pandora: World of Avatar at night, which is a totally different vibe and absolutely worth seeing. We’re not talking about leaving Animal Kingdom open until midnight, but there is certainly a way to have the theme park open — at least until dusk — and allow guests the opportunity to explore the park a little longer.

Disney’s already investing in entertainment. Why not give guests more time to enjoy it?

5. Stay Out of Politics

Look, this one’s going to ruffle feathers no matter where you stand. But here’s the truth: many fans—from both sides of the aisle—just want to visit Disney World without being reminded of the real world.

Over the past few years, the company found itself at the center of some political firestorms. Whether fans agree with Disney’s stance or not, there’s a clear message coming from a lot of guests: We come to the parks to escape.

Refocusing on magical storytelling, world-class attractions, and unforgettable guest experiences—without wading into polarizing topics—could be the reset button Disney needs.

Final Thoughts

Disney is clearly trying. You can feel it in the return of parades. You can see it in the brand-new shows and return of entertainment that hasn’t been there this last few years. And you can definitely sense it in their competitive response to Epic Universe.

But if they want to fully “restore the magic,” it’s going to take more than just a few sparkly add-ons. It’s about reconnecting with what made Disney World the destination in the first place—an escape that felt special, welcoming, and yes, affordable.

Disney can’t do anything about unruly guests or rudeness that comes from people in a crowded theme park, but the pieces are there. Now it’s up to Disney to put them all back together.