I Visit Disney World All the Time — And I Would Never Visit During This Month Again

As someone who’s been to Walt Disney World more times than I can count, I’ve learned how to navigate the crowds, snag lightning lane passes, and even find those perfect quiet corners to recharge. But let me be brutally honest—there’s one month I’ll never voluntarily go back in. August.

If you’ve never experienced Disney World in August, let me paint the picture for you: You’re in line for Peter Pan’s Flight, your back is drenched in sweat, your shirt sticks to the queue railing, and the air feels like a damp sponge pressed to your face. It’s not just hot. It’s heavy. Oppressive. Even breathing makes you sweat.

The Heat Is on Another Level

Florida in the summer is always toasty, but August is its final boss. It’s not just the temperature, which often creeps well into the 90s—it’s the humidity. Imagine stepping out of your hotel room and immediately feeling like you’ve walked into a sauna. Your clothes cling, your water bottle is empty by 10 a.m., and sunscreen slides right off your face within minutes. Most guests—even seasoned ones—just aren’t prepared for this kind of heat.

Yes, Disney has air conditioning, but it’s not enough. You’re walking miles across parks with limited shade, often waiting in partially covered or outdoor queues. Attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, TRON Lightcycle/Run, and Slinky Dog Dash offer little relief. Even the indoor queues aren’t always cold enough to reset your internal thermostat.

Crowds and Chaos Don’t Help

You’d think with school right around the corner, things would calm down. Not quite. In early August, many families squeeze in one last trip before classes start up again. That means you’re sharing the already sweltering walkways with thousands of other hot, tired, irritable people. Long lines in August just feel worse. A 45-minute wait might be bearable in March or November, but under the August sun, it can feel like punishment.

And if you’re hoping to find a shaded spot while waiting for a parade or fireworks? Good luck. Every awning, tree, and piece of architecture with a hint of shade becomes prime real estate.

Afternoon Storms Add to the Struggle

Then there’s the rain. August is one of Florida’s rainiest months. While summer storms are common, August has a tendency to bring sudden, drenching downpours—often at the exact moment you’re farthest from shelter. One moment, it’s blinding sun; the next, you’re sprinting toward a shop with 30 other drenched guests.

Sure, some people love the rain as a way to cool down. But when the rain lasts more than a quick burst—and it often does—it can shut down outdoor rides and delay parades or nighttime shows, leaving your entire itinerary scrambling for cover.

Not Much to Distract You From the Discomfort

Unlike the holiday seasons or even early spring, August doesn’t offer many seasonal events or extras to take your mind off the discomfort. EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival begins in late July or early August, but even then, walking around World Showcase in triple-digit heat with a plate of hot food doesn’t always hit the same as sipping mulled wine in December or munching on Flower & Garden goodies in the spring.

There aren’t special Halloween events yet (those kick off later in the month), and aside from some decent resort rates and the occasional ticket deal, there’s not much added magic to sweeten the experience.

Some Will Say It’s Manageable… But Why Suffer?

It’s true—some guests swear by August. They’ll say the crowds are manageable (especially later in the month), and with smart planning—like rope-dropping, or taking midday breaks—you can still have a fun trip. And they’re not wrong. You can make it work.

But here’s the thing: Disney is supposed to be fun. Magical. Enchanting. When you’re constantly battling the heat, dodging afternoon downpours, and dragging yourself from ride to ride drenched in sweat, the magic takes a serious hit.

There are just better months to go. September is cooler and less crowded (after Labor Day). October has Halloween fun. November offers that magical transition from fall into Christmas. Even January or February—with their shorter park hours—are far more enjoyable for park touring.

So yeah, I visit Disney World all the time. But August? Never again. There are too many better months to spend my time and money at the Most Magical Place on Earth. If you’re planning your first or next trip—consider giving August a pass. Your body (and probably your sanity) will thank you.