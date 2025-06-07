‘The Acolyte’ Season 2 Renewal Statement Sparks Online Debate

After a rollercoaster year in 2024, Lucasfilm wrapped things up with the Disney+ debut of Skeleton Crew, but the release arrived against a backdrop of lingering questions about the future of Star Wars on the small screen.

Star Wars Splits Fans Once Again

In 2024, The Acolyte launched audiences into the High Republic Era—an era not yet touched in live-action. Created by Leslye Headland, the show set out to examine the Force from a new angle, focusing on the emergence of the Sith during the Jedi Order’s so-called Golden Age. The result? A bold narrative that, much like Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VII–The Last Jedi in 2017, sparked a firestorm of debate.

Announced as a “female-centric” series, The Acolyte became a lightning rod for online controversy even before its premiere. With a diverse ensemble led by a queer woman, the show was championed by many for its representation, while critics dismissed it as “woke.” The tension echoed louder with the premiere, especially as the show tackled dense lore, a murky Jedi Council, and surprising plot twists, including a live-action introduction of Darth Plagueis.

Despite its eight-episode run delivering big swings, The Acolyte was ultimately canceled amid reports of low viewership. Some fans have argued that Lucasfilm may have responded to online backlash, as the cast and crew—including Amandla Stenberg (Osha/Mae Aniseya), Lee Jung-jae (Master Sol), Manny Jacinto (Qimir), and Jodie Turner-Smith (Mother Aniseya)—faced harsh scrutiny.

While Willow was removed from Disney+ in 2023, The Acolyte remains available to stream. Its fate, however, remains in limbo.

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman addressed the decision: “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be, given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two,” Bergman said. “So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

But emerging data challenge that justification. Parrot Analytics recently revealed that The Acolyte continued to outperform several other Star Wars shows, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka in terms of audience demand.

According to The Direct, “Parrot Analytics tracks the most ‘in-demand’ series by measuring interest, engagement, and viewership across social media, streaming sites, and other sources.” That measurement reflects the U.S. demand compared to the average show.

Despite its detractors, The Acolyte earned praise for the chemistry between Stenberg’s Osha and Jacinto’s Qimir, a fresh take on the Jedi Order, and a deeper dive into Force mythology. Seven months after its cancellation, The Direct reported: “The series has demand in the U.S. of 20.4 times the market average in the last 30 days–a level held by only 2.7% of shows that Parrot Analytics classes as ‘outstanding.'”

The Acolyte Season 2 Renewal Statement

Now, a renewal statement has the internet talking. This week, The Acolyte celebrated its one-year anniversary, and while many of the cast got vocal about its cancellation last year, Rebecca Henderson, who played Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh in the series, sparked discourse after joining the #RenewTheAcolyte movement.

Henderson, responding to a fan’s social media post, expressed gratitude to those fans still fighting for Lucasfilm to drop a second season. Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) shared the interaction:

Vernestra Rwoh actress Rebecca Henderson posts about THE ACOLYTE on the 1 year anniversary of the show. “Thank you for all your love and support! #RenewTheAcolyte #AcolyteSummer”

Vernestra Rwoh actress Rebecca Henderson posts about THE ACOLYTE on the 1 year anniversary of the show. “Thank you for all your love and support! #RenewTheAcolyte #AcolyteSummer” pic.twitter.com/HTv1b3r61i — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 4, 2025

June 4 marked the 1st anniversary, and fans quickly shared their opinions on a second season. Many showed frustration at the fact that the series, which dared to do something different, was cancelled so unceremoniously, while others stood their ground on the fact that the series was not Lucasfilm’s best and deserved its fate.

Is Star Wars on the Small Screen in Danger?

Looking ahead, only Ahsoka Season 2 is on the live-action streaming schedule after Andor Season 2 wrapped up its run back in May. Dave Filoni has started production on Ahsoka’s second season, seemingly ready for a 2026 debut. That release will likely follow the theatrical premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu, also slated for 2026.

The feature film, rumored to replace The Mandalorian Season 4, is intended to propel the Star Wars franchise back into the theatrical space after occupying the small screen exclusively since 2019.

Other Star Wars theatrical efforts remain fluid. Simon Kinberg is working on a new trilogy that will usher in a new era for the saga–though it’s unclear whether it connects to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey-centric New Jedi Order project.

Recently, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Shawn Levy’s Star Wars project will follow Jon Favreau’s MandoVerse film into production, with the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration Tokyo confirming the movie–Star Wars: Starfighter–to be released in May 2027.

In his Vulture interview, Bergman reassured fans: “…we’re looking at a number of additional series that are in development. We’ll see what we decide to do. As I said earlier, they have to be great, and when we’re in the position where we think we have what we want, we’re going to move forward.”

As the galaxy far, far away stands at a new crossroads, Lucasfilm is reexamining its strategy across both TV and film. Whether they’ll reclaim the momentum of earlier Disney+ hits or continue navigating mixed reception remains to be seen.

How do you feel about the #RenewTheAcolyte movement? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!