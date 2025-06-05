Surprise! Disney Releases First Trailer of New ‘Frozen’ Film

Disney has unveiled the official trailer for the proshot of the West End production of Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, June 20. This full-length stage recording offers audiences a chance to experience the magic, music, and spectacle of the beloved animated film brought to life on stage.

Musical Adventure Comes to Disney+

The production, filmed at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, stars Samantha Barks as Elsa and Laura Dawkes as Anna. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Grandage and choreographed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, the musical features 12 new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, alongside classic hits like “Let It Go,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

NEW: Here is the official trailer for the professional shot of Disney’s Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical streaming on Disney+ on June 20. pic.twitter.com/VJ3i7IzxOj — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 5, 2025

The story follows Queen Elsa, whose hidden powers plunge Arendelle into an eternal winter. Her sister Anna embarks on a perilous journey to find Elsa and save their kingdom, discovering along the way that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. The musical, based on the massively successful film of the same name, has earned millions of fans and continues to be performed around the world today.

Broadway Comes to Disney

The West End production of Frozen opened in August 2021 and ran until September 2024. It garnered four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Stephanie McKeon. By January 2024, over 2.8 million people had seen the show in London.

Fans can now enjoy this spectacular production from the comfort of their homes when it streams exclusively on Disney+ starting June 20. This is an exciting development for Disney+, which has introduced several successful pro-shots of Broadway musicals in the past few years. Hopefully, the success of this pro-shot will make way for more exciting Broadway films to come to the platform.