Fire Breaks Out Inside Taylor Swift’s $50 Million Manhattan Home

A fire recently broke out inside the $50 million Manhattan home of Taylor Swift, and initially, the blaze wasn’t noticed by anyone.
The Wild Success of a Singer-Songwriter
Fire Breaks Out in Swift’s New York Home
Gracie Abrams, a singer-songwriter friend of Taylor Swift and the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, recently shared an incident that happened inside Swift’s $50 million Manhattan home during an interview Abrams sat for with Billboard.
According to Abrams, she and Taylor Swift had just finished writing Abrams’ song titled “Us” when a fire broke out inside the home.
On the evening of the fire, Swift and Abrams had enjoyed an evening of songwriting, dinner, and drinking at Swift’s home. Suddenly, they noticed a fire had broken out in the kitchen of the home, though at first, per Abrams, the fire went unnoticed. That was before Taylor Swift reportedly sprang into action.
“[Taylor] was such a legend,” Abrams said of the incident. “I don’t know how, at this hour or in our state, she knew what to do.”
The two friends had stayed up late to finish Abrams’ new song and were reportedly playing tracks from her album titled The Story of Us, as well as tracks from Swift’s soon-to-be-released album, The Tortured Poets Department.
According to Abrams’ account, the two friends danced “like theater kids” to Swift’s song, “But Daddy I Love Him.” Abrams continued, saying she ultimately found herself “lying on the floor in disbelief” after hearing the song titled “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”
Moments later, Abrams reportedly heard a sound from the kitchen of Swift’s home, but the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter assured Abrams that the sound was likely one of her cats. It wasn’t until later that they realized the sound Abrams heard was from a candle falling over in the kitchen.
Taylor “Swift”-ly Springs Into Action
The candle was ultimately found to be the culprit behind the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the home. But Abrams said that Swift sprang into action, putting out the flames instantly with a fire extinguisher.
While the two were likely thrilled that the flames were put out so quickly, Abrams said that the effects of extinguishing the fire had long-lasting effects on her and on Taylor Swift.
“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks,” she admitted.