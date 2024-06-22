Home » Featured

Fire Breaks Out Inside Taylor Swift’s $50 Million Manhattan Home

Posted on by Becky Burkett
A person with long hair and tattoos on their arm is standing beside a brick building, appearing to be shouting. In the foreground, animated flames rise, creating a fiery effect reminiscent of a Taylor Swift music video. The person's expression is intense and dramatic.

Credit: Inside the Magic

A fire recently broke out inside the $50 million Manhattan home of Taylor Swift, and initially, the blaze wasn’t noticed by anyone.

Taylor Swift wearing jewels
Credit: Universal Music Group

The Wild Success of a Singer-Songwriter

Not many musicians have enjoyed the consistent success and evolution that Taylor Swift has enjoyed throughout her career.

Swift burst onto the scene in 2006 with her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, which established her as a rising star in country music with hits like Teardrops on My Guitar.

Taylor Swift in promotional shot for The Eras Tour
Credit: Taylor Swift Productions

Her 2008 album, Fearless, catapulted her to superstardom, winning four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and producing chart-topping singles like “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.” The album’s success solidified her reputation as a crossover artist capable of appealing to both country and pop audiences.

Swift’s transition to pop was marked by the release of 1989 in 2014, an album that featured a more polished pop sound and included massive hits such as “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood.” The album won three Grammy Awards, including Swift’s second Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift in "Me!" music video
Credit: UMG

Her subsequent albums, such as Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019), continued to showcase her versatility and ability to reinvent her musical style. Then, in 2020, Swift surprised fans with the indie-folk-inspired Folklore and its sister album Evermore, both of which received critical acclaim and commercial success, with Folklore winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, making Taylor Swift the first woman to win this award three times.

Swift’s career is a testament to her talent, resilience, and ability to connect with a wide audience through her evolving musical narratives. But a recent true-life story about a fire that broke out in her Manhattan home could serve as a testament to Swift’s resilience and her ability to think quickly in the face of an emergency.

Fire Breaks Out in Swift’s New York Home

Gracie Abrams, a singer-songwriter friend of Taylor Swift and the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, recently shared an incident that happened inside Swift’s $50 million Manhattan home during an interview Abrams sat for with Billboard.

lin manuel miranda and jj abrams
Lin-Manuel Miranda (L) with J.J. Abrams (R)/Credit: Twitter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

According to Abrams, she and Taylor Swift had just finished writing Abrams’ song titled “Us” when a fire broke out inside the home.

On the evening of the fire, Swift and Abrams had enjoyed an evening of songwriting, dinner, and drinking at Swift’s home. Suddenly, they noticed a fire had broken out in the kitchen of the home, though at first, per Abrams, the fire went unnoticed. That was before Taylor Swift reportedly sprang into action.

“[Taylor] was such a legend,” Abrams said of the incident. “I don’t know how, at this hour or in our state, she knew what to do.”

The two friends had stayed up late to finish Abrams’ new song and were reportedly playing tracks from her album titled The Story of Us, as well as tracks from Swift’s soon-to-be-released album, The Tortured Poets Department.

 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

According to Abrams’ account, the two friends danced “like theater kids” to Swift’s song, “But Daddy I Love Him.” Abrams continued, saying she ultimately found herself “lying on the floor in disbelief” after hearing the song titled “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Moments later, Abrams reportedly heard a sound from the kitchen of Swift’s home, but the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter assured Abrams that the sound was likely one of her cats. It wasn’t until later that they realized the sound Abrams heard was from a candle falling over in the kitchen.

 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

Taylor “Swift”-ly Springs Into Action

The candle was ultimately found to be the culprit behind the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the home. But Abrams said that Swift sprang into action, putting out the flames instantly with a fire extinguisher.

A red fire extinguisher with a black nozzle and safety pin is positioned against a textured, dark brown wall. The stucco-like finish, reminiscent of Taylor Swift's home decor style, adds a rugged backdrop to the simple, bright extinguisher.
Credit: Inside the Magic

While the two were likely thrilled that the flames were put out so quickly, Abrams said that the effects of extinguishing the fire had long-lasting effects on her and on Taylor Swift.

“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks,” she admitted.

