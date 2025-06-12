‘Star Wars’ Officially Remakes ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Ending, Debuts New Scenes

Just over five years after Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019) closed out the sequel trilogy with mixed fanfare and lingering questions, Lucasfilm revisited the film in a new way—this time with fresh material and a revamped approach.

J.J. Abrams’ 2019 entry marked the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, but its reception was far from celebratory. Fans were left debating the film’s bold creative swings, including Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) lineage reveal, Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) abrupt return, and the conclusion of Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) arc. Lucasfilm eventually gave The Rise of Skywalker another go.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Debuted in 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment in the Skywalker saga, concluding the nine-film epic. Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film follows Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron as they lead the Resistance in a final stand against the resurrected Emperor Palpatine, who secretly orchestrates events from the hidden Sith world of Exegol.

As Rey continues her Jedi training under General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), she grapples with the shocking revelation of her lineage as Palpatine’s granddaughter. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren wrestles with his allegiance to the dark side and his connection to Rey. The film culminates in a massive confrontation between the Resistance and Palpatine’s Final Order, with Rey ultimately embracing the legacy of the Jedi to defeat him.

Despite its high stakes and fast-paced action, The Rise of Skywalker drew mixed reactions for its dense plotting, abrupt character turns, and attempts to course-correct elements from Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII–The Last Jedi (2017).

Disney and Lucasfilm Have Remade The Rise of Skywalker

The original film not only sparked controversy but also kicked off a cinematic drought for the galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm hasn’t released another Star Wars film since. That dry spell will end on May 22, 2026, when The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, finally lands in theaters. A year later, in May 2027, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth will drop.

The announcement of Favreau’s feature came unexpectedly in early 2024. It wasn’t part of Lucasfilm’s 2023 Star Wars Celebration rollout, where President Kathleen Kennedy unveiled three separate film projects helmed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Mangold was tapped to explore the earliest days of the Force in Dawn of the Jedi, Filoni would handle a New Republic crossover event, likely bringing together threads from his streaming universe, and Obaid-Chinoy was slated to direct a new film following Daisy Ridley’s Rey in a post-Skywalker storyline dubbed New Jedi Order.

However, updates on those projects have been scarce, and fans are beginning to question their viability. Production rumors have clouded the Rey film, and Ridley recently shared that her character will essentially step into a Luke Skywalker-like mentorship role. But with Lucasfilm’s history of shelving or retooling projects mid-development, nothing appears set in stone.

Now, there’s further uncertainty. Kennedy confirmed earlier this year that Simon Kinberg will produce a new Star Wars trilogy that will begin a new era for the franchise. According to speculation, Kinberg’s series could represent Episodes X through XII—a potential collision with what many assumed would be Obaid-Chinoy’s continuation of the Rey saga.

This has raised a key question: Will Ridley’s Rey be moved from New Jedi Order into Kinberg’s future trilogy? A source close to the studio recently described Rey as “the most important cinematic asset the franchise has…”

Ridley became a breakout star following her debut in Star Wars: Episode VII–The Force Awakens (2015), where she starred alongside John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and Adam Driver. She reprised her role in both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, where Rey’s heritage as a Palpatine was revealed in the film’s final act.

Palpatine’s comeback, the Knights of Ren’s underuse, Rey and Kylo’s kiss, and the last-minute introduction of Exegol and the Sith Eternal were just a few of the elements that left audiences and critics divided on the trilogy’s conclusion.

Since then, Lucasfilm has used supplemental media to elaborate on those plot points. From tie-in novels to animated series, several storylines have been fleshed out post-release. For example, Marc Sumerak’s “Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith” (2021) explained how Supreme Leader Snoke was created, while Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch cemented Palpatine’s interest in Force-sensitive cloning.

Last year, Marvel confirmed an adaptation of The Rise of Skywalker was on the way, promising to introduce brand-new scenes never seen in the original theatrical release. This fresh take on The Rise of Skywalker is in comic form—one that has finally brought clarity or, at the very least, context.

“Written by Jody Houser and drawn by artist Will Sliney, the previously-announced five-issue limited series brings 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film to the page at last,” Marvel.com wrote late last year. “In addition to retelling the Resistance’s desperate last stand, the shocking return of Emperor Palpatine, and more, the series will include all-new scenes not in the final film.”

Debuting in February 2025, this five-part adaptation has deepened several story arcs. That same month, author Charles Soule returned with “Star Wars: The Legacy of Vader,” a new title following Kylo Ren’s obsession with his grandfather—the incomparable Darth Vader—between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker Ending Remade

One of the most iconic parts of the franchise’s ninth Skywalker Saga involvement is when Rey faces her grandfather in the film’s final act, which is supported by the voices of all the Jedi who have long since passed. As she channels the Force, Rey is spoken to by beloved Jedi such as Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Unfortunately, none of these characters are seen or portrayed in Force ghost form, but that has changed with the fifth issue of “The Rise of Skywalker” comic adaptation. Issue 5 officially depicts these Jedi (and more) during the momentous “All the Jedi” battle scene, making this the first time fans have seen this version of the movie’s ending.

The emotional impact of seeing these characters together onscreen may have been enough to change audiences’ minds in the final moments, altering the legacy it left behind forever. At least now, fans can see what could have been on the pages of the comic book, instead.

“THE LAST HOPE OF THE RESISTANCE! REY races to confront PALPATINE, but can she stop him before the FINAL ORDER devastates the galaxy?” the synopsis of the final issue reads. “Hope comes from unexpected places as the RESISTANCE makes its last stand!”

This is not the first time The Rise of Skywalker has been retold in another format, as author Rae Carson released the movie’s novelization in 2020. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation” was released on February 26, 2025, and wrapped its five-issue run on June 11, 2025.

Star Wars: The Last Year on Screen

Elsewhere, Star Wars just wrapped up its critically acclaimed second season of Tony Gilroy’s Andor, which followed Skeleton Crew, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. While the former explored the years preceding Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Skeleton Crew expanded on the New Republic timeline.

Both shows came after a controversial summer for the franchise in 2024. The Acolyte, which sparked fierce online discourse and was eventually canceled, became the center of heated debate. The show, which featured a diverse cast led by Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lee Jung-jae, faced relentless pushback from segments of the fandom, with many of its stars addressing the backlash after the fact.

With a new era of Star Wars cinema looming and several projects in flux, the door remains open for the franchise to reconnect with audiences, possibly by reshaping one of its most divisive chapters.

Are you reading The Rise of Skywalker adaptation? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below.