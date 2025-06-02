Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Springs Temporarily Locked Down in Strange Incident

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine 1 Comment
An image of the Disney Springs water tower

Credit: Disney

Guests at Disney Springs experienced something out of the ordinary on Sunday afternoon, and it wasn’t tied to a new show, special event, or celebrity appearance.

Around 4:30 p.m., a Disney security guard was spotted making a surprising announcement: no one was being allowed to enter or leave Disney Springs at that time.

LEGO dragon at Disney Springs in this Walt Disney World location.
Credit: Rough Tough, Real Stuff, Flickr

A video circulating online shows a line of guests waiting near the parking garage, with security standing by and enforcing the temporary hold. While there didn’t appear to be any danger or visible emergency, the sudden halt in guest movement had many visitors scratching their heads. Speculation immediately took off online, but so far, there’s been no official word on what caused the temporary pause in operations.

@adventuresofrich

All entrances & exits to Disney springs locked down at 430pm on 6/1. #disney #disneyworld #disneysprings #orlando #orlandoflorida #disneyworld #lockdown #disneyparks

♬ original sound – adventuresofrich

Thankfully, this unusual situation didn’t last too long. Disney Springs resumed normal operations later Sunday afternoon, and everything seems to be back to business as usual. Still, for those who were caught in the middle of it all, it was a bizarre and unexpected interruption to their day.

The Disney security guards did a great job of communicating with guests and ensuring their safety during their visits. Even if it’s a little inconvenient, it’s good to know that the situation was rectified.

What You’ll Find at Disney Springs

Disney Springs is one of the most popular destinations for both tourists and locals visiting Walt Disney World Resort. It offers a wide mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences—without requiring a park ticket.

Guests can enjoy everything from luxury retailers like Coach and Anthropologie to Disney-themed spots like World of Disney and the Marketplace Co-Op. And for food lovers, the area is a dream—boasting favorites like The Boathouse, Gideon’s Bakehouse, and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. There are also quick bites, dessert shops, and plenty of drink stops if you’re just in the mood to stroll and snack.

A blue hot air balloon with intricate swirled patterns and orange stripes ascends into a blue sky with fluffy white clouds above Disney Springs. The basket is visible below, and tall palm trees frame the scene on either side.
Credit: Disney Springs

Entertainment and Nightlife at the Springs

Once the sun goes down, Disney Springs keeps the energy going. Live music pops up around the area nightly, and venues like House of Blues and The Edison deliver full evenings of entertainment. There’s also the AMC Dine-In theater if you’re in the mood for a movie, or you can take in some views from the Aerophile balloon ride.

With so many ways to enjoy the day and night, it’s no wonder any sort of operational hiccup—like what happened Sunday—draws attention quickly.

Andrew Boardwine

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he'll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy

