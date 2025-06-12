Record-Breaking, High-Speed Roller Coaster Sends Riders off Cliff

A new record-breaking roller coaster will give riders one of the most terrifying experiences of their lives.

From Universal to Six Flags, it feels like every theme park is in a competition to outdo each other in the roller coaster race. Every few years, a new park seems to announce the latest record-breaking attraction in an effort to pull in thrill seekers from across the globe.

As of 2025, the United States is home to the tallest steel roller coaster. Top Thrill 2 – located at Cedar Point and once known as Top Thrill Dragster – sends guests soaring to 420 ft (130 m), having taken over the title of the tallest coaster from Kingda Ka when it was abruptly shut down last year. Meanwhile, the world’s fastest roller coaster is located at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, where Formula Rossa reaches speeds of 149.1 mph (240.0 km/h).

Both of these attractions were built by Intamin (with Top Thrill 2 also manufactured by Zamperla), one of the world’s leaders in exhilarating thrill rides. The design and manufacturing company is responsible for building popular attractions such as California Screamin’ (now known as The Incredicoaster) at California Adventure and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida.

In 2026, Intamin will outdo itself with another record-breaking attraction when Falcons Flight – the world’s new tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster – opens at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

Reaching over 600 ft tall (over 100 ft taller than the previous record holder, Kingda Ka), Falcons Flight will mark the world’s first “Exa Coaster.” It will also reach top speeds of over 150 mph (240 km/h) and stretch on for more than 4 km, which is considerably longer than the world’s current longest roller coaster, Steel Dragon 2000 at Japan’s Nagashima Spa Land.

While the front car of the roller coaster will have space for two guests, the rest of the vehicles will contain four riders per row. Each row will also have its own protective screen, eliminating the need for riders to wear protective goggles (as is currently the case on Formula Rossa in Abu Dhabi).

The most terrifying detail of the roller coaster? As seen in the simulated video above, the first major drop of the three-minute-long ride will send guests over the edge of a cliff, plummeting down towards the desert below.

“Rollercoaster fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating this ride since it was announced as there is nothing quite like it anywhere else,” said Qiddiya’s Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Gas, in a past press release. “Falcons Flight will dominate the skyline at Qiddiya weave all the way around our destination, right out of the theme park, up the cliffside, and down the cliff face … It won’t be for the fainthearted.”

Six Flags Qiddiya is set to feature 28 rides and attractions across six different lands: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune, and Grand Exposition. In addition to Falcons Flight, it will contain the world’s tallest drop tower ride – and will hold the title of the biggest theme park in the Middle East.

The region – which is already home to other exciting parks, such as SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi – is set to see another major addition with Disneyland Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. While no opening timeline has been confirmed yet, the park will be owned by Miral (which also operates SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi) under a similar licensing deal to Tokyo Disney Resort.

