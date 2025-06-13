Pixar Opens Its Doors: Fans Are Invited for Exclusive Studio Tours

Pixar Animation Studios is rolling out the red carpet for D23 Gold Members this July, offering a rare glimpse behind the magic of its Emeryville, California campus. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity celebrates Pixar’s 30 years of groundbreaking animation, iconic storytelling, and unforgettable characters. From the revolutionary Toy Story to the highly anticipated Elio, this tour promises to captivate Pixar fans of all generations.

A Day of Pixar Magic

The exclusive event begins with a delicious breakfast, setting the stage for an enchanting day. Guests will then embark on a guided tour of the Pixar Animation Studios campus, exploring its animation department, art galleries, and the Pixar Living Archives—a treasure trove of studio history. This rare look behind the scenes offers fans a deeper appreciation of the artistry and innovation that have made Pixar a household name.

As part of the celebration, attendees will enjoy a special presentation marking the 30th anniversary of Toy Story. Released in 1995, Pixar’s debut feature film was a pioneering achievement in computer-generated animation, captivating audiences with its heartfelt story, groundbreaking visuals, and unforgettable characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Led by a Pixar archivist, this presentation promises to delight fans with insights into the creation of this beloved classic.

But the magic doesn’t end there. Guests can savor a buffet-style lunch before shopping at the exclusive Pixar Studio Store. This shop, typically closed to the public, offers unique Pixar merchandise that fans won’t find anywhere else. Before leaving, attendees will also receive a commemorative D23 Member event gift, making this unforgettable experience even more special.

Event Highlights

Studio Tour : Walk through the iconic animation department, admire art galleries, and enjoy the lush outdoor spaces.

Pixar Archives : Discover the history of the studio in a guided tour of the Living Archives.

Toy Story Presentation : Celebrate 30 years of Toy Story with an exclusive talk from a Pixar archivist.

Exclusive Shopping : Browse the Pixar Studio Store for rare merchandise.

Culinary Treats : Enjoy a breakfast and lunch buffet on the picturesque campus.

D23 Member Gift: Take home a special souvenir to commemorate the day.

Tickets and Guidelines

Tickets for this extraordinary event go live on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT, exclusively on D23.com. D23 Gold Members can reserve tickets for themselves and one guest, but quantities are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees must adhere to strict guidelines, including presenting valid D23 membership cards, government-issued IDs, and ensuring their ticket names match their identification. Guests aged 12 and up are welcome, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Celebrating Three Decades of Pixar Magic

This year marks an important milestone for Pixar as it celebrates three decades since the release of Toy Story, the film that launched the studio into animation history. As the first-ever feature-length computer-animated movie, Toy Story broke new ground, showcasing the limitless possibilities of digital storytelling. It introduced audiences to Woody, Buzz, and a world where toys came to life—a concept that resonated with children and adults alike, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.

From its humble beginnings to its role as a leader in the animation industry, Pixar continues to innovate with every release, captivating audiences with films like Coco, Inside Out, and Turning Red. This exclusive D23 event not only offers fans a chance to look back on the studio’s remarkable journey but also a glimpse into its bright future, with films like Elio on the horizon.

Whether you’re a longtime Pixar enthusiast or a new fan discovering its magic, this studio tour is a dream come true. So, D23 Gold Members, mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready for an unforgettable day at Pixar Animation Studios. After all, to infinity and beyond is just the beginning!