Status Update: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Theme Park Confirmed Over 20 Years After First Film

A Pirates of the Caribbean theme park is coming – and it’ll be in the actual Caribbean.

Disney has attempted several theme park movie adaptations over the years, but none have been as successful as Pirates of the Caribbean. Borrowing several elements of the Disneyland attraction we all know and love, the franchise’s five films birthed the phenomenon that is Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and broke multiple box office records.

While large portions of the series were filmed in Hollywood, the first installment famously also filmed on location in the Caribbean itself. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines served as the backdrop for Port Royal, Tortuga, and Rumrunner’s Isle, with hundreds of the island’s residents also serving as extras in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.

Now, the island is capitalizing on its film fame by opening the world’s first Pirates of the Caribbean theme park.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Theme Park Plans, Explained

Saint Vincent’s Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, confirmed plans to the St. Vincent Times in January 2024.

“This year, we will also explore and conceptualise designs for a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed park at Wallilabou,” James said. “It is important that we look at how we can further develop our tourism product offering. We have to ensure that we have all of the right services and sites that meet quality standards to ensure that people who come to the destination can really see the true benefit of our product.”

Initial plans for the park reportedly include “a restaurant, pool, and more,” as well as some of the famous sets used in the films. Some of the most iconic scenes filmed in Saint Vincent include Jack Sparrow’s arrival in Port Royal on a sinking boat and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) saving Jack from a hanging at the end of Curse of the Black Pearl. The sequence in which Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) are abandoned on an old rumrunners’ island was also filmed at Saint Vincent’s Petit Tabac.

Visitors to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can already visit several sets that still stand nearly 20 years after the series started filming. The St. Vincent Times reports that the park – which will assumedly not be affiliated with Disney – will incorporate the Pirates of the Caribbean movie motif.

Latest Update on Theme Park Status

While initial reports about the theme park cited a 2025 opening, there’s no update on when guests can expect to experience Captain Jack Sparrow’s world for themselves.

There are, however, rumblings that fans could return to this world on the big screen soon. Despite Disney distancing itself from Depp in the wake of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard – who accused Depp of domestic abuse, and vice versa – recent reports have suggested that the actor is in talks to reprise his role in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

In late 2024, it was reported that Jerry Bruckheimer was developing two separate scripts for the film, one of which included Depp. Earlier this year, a source claimed that Depp’s return is “very close to being a done deal” (via the Daily Express) and that a “script is already in place and Disney views this as a series reboot, meaning the door will be wide open for more future episodes for Johnny, despite everything he has been through.”

