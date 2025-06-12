Parents Break Out Disney’s Emergency Kit As Crying Toddlers Left Stranded at 50 Feet in Gondola

Another uncomfortable Disney Skyliner incident is making the rounds on social media after a young family found themselves stranded mid-air for over 40 minutes—with no choice but to break open the emergency survival kit onboard to calm their distressed children.

The ordeal was shared by TikTok user @selverzalic, who documented the experience from inside the gondola. Suspended approximately 50 feet above Walt Disney World property, the family captured footage of their children crying as parents unwrapped SOS Food Lab emergency rations—calorie-dense nutrition bars intended only for use during significant delays.

In the video, the parents try to reassure their kids while distributing the emergency snacks. Though the Skyliner began moving again before an official evacuation was needed, the experience left an impression—and the clip quickly drew thousands of views and concerned comments.

Not the First Breakdown This Season

Skyliner issues aren’t new. Just last month, another guest documented a similar incident. TikTok user @ftjbyjessieshared that her family was stuck inside a gondola for more than 50 minutes during a separate malfunction. In that case, guests were instructed by Disney over the cabin’s intercom system to access emergency supplies.

“The water and snacks were in there, and they told us to get them out,” she explained in a follow-up video. “When we finally got down, Disney had cold water waiting for us and made sure we were okay.”

Though the Skyliner is popular among fans for its scenic views and quick access between parks and resorts, these repeated stoppages have raised questions among guests about its reliability—especially for those traveling with young children or seniors.

What’s Inside the Disney Skyliner Emergency Kit?

Each gondola includes a small emergency supply kit secured in a compartment. These kits are a safety requirement for aerial transport systems and are meant to provide minimal comfort in the event of extended delays.

According to guests who have accessed the kits, they typically include:

Vacuum-sealed water pouches

SOS Food Lab survival bars

A basic First Aid kit

Sanitation supplies

A glow stick for night visibility

While the Skyliner cabins feature passive ventilation via slatted windows, they are not air-conditioned, which makes heat a major concern when the system comes to an unexpected halt—particularly in the warmer months.

Understanding the Disney Skyliner System

The Disney Skyliner is a gondola transportation system launched in 2019, connecting several Walt Disney World Resort hotels to both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The system was designed to reduce dependency on buses and provide a more efficient and enjoyable travel experience across the resort.

The Skyliner Route Includes:

EPCOT International Gateway Station Located between the UK and France pavilions in World Showcase

Disney’s Riviera Resort Station A mid-line stop that continues on to the central hub

Caribbean Beach Resort Station (Transfer Hub) Guests can switch lines here to head toward EPCOT or Hollywood Studios

Art of Animation / Pop Century Station Located across Hourglass Lake, offering service to the central hub

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Station Delivers guests to the entrance of the park



Gondola rides generally take between 5 and 15 minutes depending on destination and traffic. Under normal conditions, the experience is smooth and scenic—providing panoramic views of Walt Disney World’s sprawling landscape.

What Causes These Breakdowns?

Skyliner stoppages usually fall into one of two categories: mechanical delays or weather-related shutdowns. Central Florida’s intense lightning storms often require the system to pause operations temporarily, and when that happens mid-transit, guests may be left hanging—literally—until it is deemed safe to resume movement.

Mechanical delays, while less frequent, can occur due to issues with the gondola’s grip systems, loading stations, or power supply. Each station is staffed with Cast Members who monitor conditions and respond quickly to any alerts.

Disney has consistently maintained that the system is safe, pointing to rigorous daily inspections and emergency response procedures. Still, even short delays can feel long when you’re suspended in the air in 90-degree heat with young children.

Should Guests Be Concerned?

Guest reactions are mixed. Some see these incidents as rare flukes—uncomfortable but ultimately minor—while others feel the lack of air conditioning and the unpredictability of Florida weather make the Skyliner too risky, especially for families with small kids or health concerns.

Those who do choose to ride are encouraged to prepare accordingly: bring water, wear breathable clothing, and stay calm in the event of a delay. Disney will communicate via onboard announcements and respond immediately once the gondola reaches a station.

For all its benefits, the Disney Skyliner system continues to face scrutiny each time another guest reports a breakdown. With multiple incidents documented on social media within a few weeks—both requiring use of emergency supplies—it’s clear that while the Skyliner offers convenience and charm, it’s not without its flaws.

For families planning to use the system, it’s worth balancing the views and time savings with the reality that, on rare occasions, the magic might come with an unexpected mid-air delay.