Original Tree of Life Attraction Returns to Disney World

It’s Tough To Be A Bug!, the original 3D show inside the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, closed for good on March 16, 2025. But did you know this opening-day attraction never left Walt Disney World Resort?

In September 2023, Walt Disney Imagineering announced plans to replace It’s Tough To Be A Bug! with a Zootopia (2016)-themed 3D show. Over a year later, in February 2025, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that the attraction would close in March to make way for “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!.” The new 3D attraction is expected to open sometime later this year, coinciding with the theatrical premiere of Zootopia 2 (2025).

Now, nearly three months after It’s Tough To Be A Bug! ’s closure, Disney Parks fans have discovered that the attraction still lives in one part of Walt Disney World Resort. Redditor u/Hal0927 recently shared a photo of a sign next to a Tree of Life model in the Walt Disney Presents museum exhibit at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The display still states: “Inside the massive trunk, guests experience the 3-D adventure ‘It’s Tough To Be A Bug!’”

When will they notice?

Most Disney Parks fans weren’t surprised that Walt Disney World Resort hadn’t updated the sign.

“More than likely they’re just leaving it until the new show and honestly possibly beyond that until they decide to renovate or remove this display,” u/fishofhappiness wrote.

“LMAO considering they haven’t taken remaining outdoor signage for stitch’s great escape in MK-this will be up until a remodel of this location happens,” said u/loreleibailey.

It’s unclear whether Walt Disney World Resort will wait until Zootopia: Better Zoogether! opens to replace the sign at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The new show is set to feature a new song featuring Ginnifer Goodwin (the original voice of Judy Hopps) and an advanced Clawhauser audio-animatronic similar to the one in Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disney Resort.

The Tree of Life overhaul is just one of many big changes coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in the next few years. In January, much of the original DinoLand U.S.A. closed to make way for a Tropical Americas-themed land called Pueblo Esperanza. The new area, expected to open sometime in 2027, will feature two attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and an Indiana Jones retheme of DINOSAUR.

The original DINOSAUR, The Boneyard play area, and DinoLand U.S.A.’s Quick Service dining locations will remain open for fans to enjoy through the end of 2025. Their closure is expected in 2026, though an official date has yet to be announced.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced an exact opening date for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! or Pueblo Esperanza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Stay tuned for updates on this and other projects around Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

